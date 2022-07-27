We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Vietnam
  5. Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects

Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects

Save this project
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects

Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior PhotographyNa Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior PhotographyNa Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior PhotographyNa Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Brick+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  405
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Trieu Chien, Son Vu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lumion, Daikin, Dulux, SketchUp, Toto, 1+1>2 International Architecture Construction JSC, Rang Dong group
  • Lead Architects : Hoang Thuc Hao, Son Vu, Nguyen Hanh Le
  • Construction Manager : Nguyen Gia Phong
  • Site Work : Hoang Văn Minh, Nguyen Cong Dinh, Local people
  • Client : People's Committee of Yen Chau District, Son La Province
  • Sponsor : Midas Foundation, Vn Help, Gieo Tin Yeu
  • Site Area : 1500 m2
  • Country : Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

Text description provided by the architects. Na Khoang School is located in the middle of a village of a Thai ethnic group - where there is a rich and diverse cultural lifestyle and community activities. Inspired by the design of flowers between the mountains and hills, each roof has a different inclination like a diverse - rhythmic dance.

Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 25 of 28
Plan
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

The Elementary part of the Na Khoang school is arranged along lines - side corridors, and the preschool part is arranged in clusters - middle corridors, connected with each other by a common-use stone stage, in harmony with the terraced fields.

Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 27 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Glass, Facade, Beam
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

The wall is built of several materials: unburnt terracotta bricks made on the spot from foundation soil, locally available degraded soil, and the pebbles collected by the people together and brought back from the stream. The construction process makes efficient use of wasteland, is environmentally friendly, and reduces construction costs.

Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Brick
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 28 of 28
Conceptual Diagram
Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

The new school provides a safe learning space, warm in winter, and cool in summer, creating intense excitement for the children. Here is also a community space in the village, where people participate in cultural activities, sports, and meetings after school.

Save this picture!
Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Trieu Chien, Son Vu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yên Châu District, Son La, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1+1>2 Architects
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsVietnam
Cite: "Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects" 27 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986007/na-khoang-school-1-plus-1-2-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream