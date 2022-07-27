Na Khoang School / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 28

Construction Manager : Nguyen Gia Phong

Site Work : Hoang Văn Minh, Nguyen Cong Dinh, Local people

Client : People's Committee of Yen Chau District, Son La Province

Sponsor : Midas Foundation, Vn Help, Gieo Tin Yeu

Site Area : 1500 m2

Country : Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Na Khoang School is located in the middle of a village of a Thai ethnic group - where there is a rich and diverse cultural lifestyle and community activities. Inspired by the design of flowers between the mountains and hills, each roof has a different inclination like a diverse - rhythmic dance.

The Elementary part of the Na Khoang school is arranged along lines - side corridors, and the preschool part is arranged in clusters - middle corridors, connected with each other by a common-use stone stage, in harmony with the terraced fields.

The wall is built of several materials: unburnt terracotta bricks made on the spot from foundation soil, locally available degraded soil, and the pebbles collected by the people together and brought back from the stream. The construction process makes efficient use of wasteland, is environmentally friendly, and reduces construction costs.

The new school provides a safe learning space, warm in winter, and cool in summer, creating intense excitement for the children. Here is also a community space in the village, where people participate in cultural activities, sports, and meetings after school.