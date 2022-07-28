Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects

According to a recent survey by spirits industry market analysis firm IWSR, 54% of online buyers of alcohol in the U.S. made their first purchase during the pandemic. Most consumers decided to ‘treat themselves’ to more expensive spirit brands than usual, many opting for the higher shelf bottles in order to finally master the art of home-made cocktails – elaborate, to-be-sipped drinks worthy of the bigger investment. IWSR says that those habits are sticking. Along with them comes the need for an aesthetic plan of attack concerning the display of said pricey bottles: home bar architecture.
Gone are the days of dark, prohibition-inspired backrooms and post-war basement bars. The home bar has officially graduated to front and center in modern residential designs, and can serve a variety of functions for homeowners, interior designers, and architects. In addition to being a gathering space for guests, many home bars now serve as architectural eyecatchers in their own right and allow for the use of materials, furniture, and surfaces that would be out of place in other areas of the house. To inspire both amateur mixologists and design professionals (who says the two are mutually exclusive?), we have rounded up a list of product highlights from Architonic’s ‘drink cabinets’ section.
Sculptural home bars
For those that would like to maintain a little bit of mystery, sculptural drink cabinets like the below examples act as a fitting addition to any entertaining space. Depending on the exterior design and material choice, the pieces can fit in seamlessly within a larger design aesthetic or make a bold, sculptural statement that belies the furniture’s everyday usability and its application as a surprisingly versatile accent piece.
Verona Bar Unit / Mobilfresno-Alternative
Mondrian Cabinet / Röthlisberger Kollektion
Home bars with counterspace
If there is square footage to spare, and for homeowners that aren’t afraid to deliver on big promises, bars with counterspace make an excellent choice. Outfitted with stools and often accentuated by built-in lighting as well as dramatic wallpaper or tile backdrops, these architectural micro-landscapes can take up an entire room or cleverly designate traffic to a certain area of the house that is most suited for pre- or post-dinner mingling.
Outdoor bars
For residential projects that are situated within warmer climates, setting up the home bar outdoors is a smart way to ensure the safety of carpets and potentially treasured pieces of art or furniture inside. It is also an excellent tool to employ bulkier materials in an understated manner, direct guests’ attention to dramatic views or carefully curated landscaping, and create an exterior place of refuge for homeowners even when no visitors are around.
Mobile home bars
Bar carts have experienced somewhat of a renaissance in recent years. They are an inexpensive way to add mid-century flair to even the smallest interiors, and provide the perfect stage for bar accessories. Thanks to their mobility, hosts can show off their mixology skills anywhere in the house, and guests don’t have to pilger towards refreshments.