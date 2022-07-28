We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects

According to a recent survey by spirits industry market analysis firm IWSR, 54% of online buyers of alcohol in the U.S. made their first purchase during the pandemic. Most consumers decided to ‘treat themselves’ to more expensive spirit brands than usual, many opting for the higher shelf bottles in order to finally master the art of home-made cocktails – elaborate, to-be-sipped drinks worthy of the bigger investment. IWSR says that those habits are sticking. Along with them comes the need for an aesthetic plan of attack concerning the display of said pricey bottles: home bar architecture. 

Gone are the days of dark, prohibition-inspired backrooms and post-war basement bars. The home bar has officially graduated to front and center in modern residential designs, and can serve a variety of functions for homeowners, interior designers, and architects. In addition to being a gathering space for guests, many home bars now serve as architectural eyecatchers in their own right and allow for the use of materials, furniture, and surfaces that would be out of place in other areas of the house. To inspire both amateur mixologists and design professionals (who says the two are mutually exclusive?), we have rounded up a list of product highlights from Architonic’s ‘drink cabinets’ section.

Sculptural home bars

For those that would like to maintain a little bit of mystery, sculptural drink cabinets like the below examples act as a fitting addition to any entertaining space. Depending on the exterior design and material choice, the pieces can fit in seamlessly within a larger design aesthetic or make a bold, sculptural statement that belies the furniture’s everyday usability and its application as a surprisingly versatile accent piece. 

Verona Bar Unit / Mobilfresno-Alternative

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 25 of 33
Verona Bar Unit / Mobilfresno-Alternative. Image Courtesy of Mobilfresno-Alternative
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 2 of 33
Verona Bar Unit / Mobilfresno-Alternative. Image Courtesy of Mobilfresno-Alternative

Diamante Bar / SCIS

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 23 of 33
Diamante Bar / SCIS. Image Courtesy of SCIS
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 10 of 33
Diamante Bar / SCIS. Image Courtesy of SCIS

Mondrian Cabinet / Röthlisberger Kollektion

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 21 of 33
Mondrian Cabinet / Röthlisberger Kollektion. Image Courtesy of Röthlisberger Kollektion
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 4 of 33
Mondrian Cabinet / Röthlisberger Kollektion. Image Courtesy of Röthlisberger Kollektion

NYNY unit / Wiener GTV Design

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 18 of 33
NYNY unit / Wiener GTV Design. Image Courtesy of Wiener GTV Design
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 6 of 33
NYNY unit / Wiener GTV Design. Image Courtesy of Wiener GTV Design

Home bars with counterspace

If there is square footage to spare, and for homeowners that aren’t afraid to deliver on big promises, bars with counterspace make an excellent choice. Outfitted with stools and often accentuated by built-in lighting as well as dramatic wallpaper or tile backdrops, these architectural micro-landscapes can take up an entire room or cleverly designate traffic to a certain area of the house that is most suited for pre- or post-dinner mingling.

Avantgarde bar / Reflex

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 19 of 33
Avantgarde Bar / Reflex. Image Courtesy of Reflex
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 8 of 33
Avantgarde Bar / Reflex. Image Courtesy of Reflex

Alexander / Longhi S.p.a

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 17 of 33
Alexander / Longhi S.p.a. Image Courtesy of Longhi S.p.a
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 9 of 33
Alexander / Longhi S.p.a. Image Courtesy of Longhi S.p.a

Fashion Affair / Malerba

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 20 of 33
Fashion Affair / Malerba. Image Courtesy of Malerba
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 7 of 33
Fashion Affair / Malerba. Image Courtesy of Malerba

Grandelon / Longhi S.p.a

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 16 of 33
Grandelon / Longhi S.p.a. Image Courtesy of Longhi S.p.a
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 3 of 33
Grandelon / Longhi S.p.a. Image Courtesy of Longhi S.p.a

Outdoor bars

For residential projects that are situated within warmer climates, setting up the home bar outdoors is a smart way to ensure the safety of carpets and potentially treasured pieces of art or furniture inside. It is also an excellent tool to employ bulkier materials in an understated manner, direct guests’ attention to dramatic views or carefully curated landscaping, and create an exterior place of refuge for homeowners even when no visitors are around.

Vela Bar / Vondom

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 13 of 33
Vela Bar / Vondom. Image Courtesy of Vondom
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 26 of 33
Vela Bar / Vondom. Image Courtesy of Vondom

10th Kitchen / Exteta

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 30 of 33
10th Kitchen / Exteta. Image Courtesy of Exteta
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 31 of 33
10th Kitchen / Exteta. Image Courtesy of Exteta

Break Bar / Slide

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 22 of 33
Break Bar / Slide. Image Courtesy of Slide
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 12 of 33
Break Bar / Slide. Image Courtesy of Slide

Mobile home bars

Bar carts have experienced somewhat of a renaissance in recent years. They are an inexpensive way to add mid-century flair to even the smallest interiors, and provide the perfect stage for bar accessories. Thanks to their mobility, hosts can show off their mixology skills anywhere in the house, and guests don’t have to pilger towards refreshments.

Mi / Poltrona Frau

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 29 of 33
Mi / Poltrona Frau. Image Courtesy of Poltrona Frau
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 5 of 33
Mi / Poltrona Frau. Image Courtesy of Poltrona Frau

Host Bar Cabinet / Giorgetti

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 11 of 33
Host Bar Cabinet / Giorgetti. Image Courtesy of Giorgetti
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 24 of 33
Host Bar Cabinet / Giorgetti. Image Courtesy of Giorgetti

MoBar 50 / Dometic Home

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 15 of 33
MoBar 50 / Dometic Home. Image Courtesy of Dometic Home
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 33 of 33
MoBar 50 / Dometic Home. Image Courtesy of Dometic Home

HB 128 Bar Cart / Lange Production

Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 14 of 33
HB 128 Bar Cart / Lange Production. Image Courtesy of Lange Production
Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects - Image 32 of 33
HB 128 Bar Cart / Lange Production. Image Courtesy of Lange Production
Claire Brodka
Author

NewsArticles
Cite: Claire Brodka. "Home Bar Design in Modern Residential Projects" 28 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985916/home-bar-design-in-modern-residential-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

