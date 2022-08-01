We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights private villas submitted by the ArchDaily community. From a Mediterranean retreat in Greece to a one-person residence in Iran, this round up of unbuilt projects showcases how architects design private villas that combine contextuality and functionality in structures that promote comfort, privacy, and connection to nature. The article includes projects from Indonesia, Greece, Iran, and Jordan.

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 113 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 20 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 95 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 142 of 146+ 146

Read on to discover 9 unbuilt villas submitted from across the world, along with their project descriptions from the architects.

Boeing Villa on the Rock

Geometrium

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 48 of 146
Boeing Villa on the rock by Geometrium. Image Courtesy of Geometrium

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 54 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 38 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 37 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 42 of 146+ 146

This is a wonderful villa in the fuselage of Boeing ​​100 sq.m. It's an unusual apartment on a cliff at an altitude of 150 m. with an ocean view. The wing of the aircraft has a terrace, the entrance hall in the form of a capsule, the bathroom in the cockpit with windows opening onto the Indian Ocean and at night onto the starry sky of Bali, custom-made furniture with rounded shapes.

Trinity Villas

Mar Silver International PT

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 16 of 146
Trinity Villas by Mar Silver International PT. Image Courtesy of MS STUDIO ARCHITECTURE VISUALIZATIONS. NANDA AGUNG. JAMES EDWARD WILKINS

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 2 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 3 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 4 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 5 of 146+ 146

TRINITY VILLAS is a fusion of contemporary, cubic form, and new experiences of tropical modernism, punctuated by traditional archetypes.  The third floor SKYPOOL creates a visceral and sensorial social hub, fitness feature and artful reflecting pool for the home.  Perched in the natural elements of treetops, ocean and volcano views, wind and sky the villas offer a singular lifestyle of natural beauty balanced with, a redefined, unassuming luxury of sanctuary. 

Villa Domy

LUCY LAGO's studio

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 106 of 146
Villa Domy by LUCY LAGO's studio. Image Courtesy of LUCY LAGO's studio

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 121 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 115 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 114 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 113 of 146+ 146

Villa Domy has been designed to a high standard with the great attention to details. A special place in the design is given to open spaces, such as garden, verandas and sitting areas. The main veranda includes open kitchen, dining and tea areas. The center of the composition is an old olive tree, which fits into the architectural space of the villa and complements it. Each place has a special atmosphere of warmth and sweetness. This functional, comfortable villa is a wonderful place for a happy family life. 

Villa Thea

LUCY LAGO's studio

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 142 of 146
Villa Thea by LUCY LAGO's studio. Image Courtesy of LUCY LAGO's studio

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 143 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 136 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 137 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 139 of 146+ 146

The philosophy of the project is to find a balance between the architectural design and the environment. The villa has flowing natural forms, subtle curves in every line. Despite the construction of the building, the villa seems to float on the expanse of the mountain hill of the Keri region. The smoothness of the forms can be traced throughout the project, from the functional solution on the plan and ending with the terraces and the pool around the villa. This project has style and identity. The villa will be an expensive piece of jewelry placed in the vastness of nature.

The Forty-Window Villa

Asooarch

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 99 of 146
The Forty-Window Villa by Asooarch. Image Courtesy of Asooarch

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 101 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 102 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 99 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 100 of 146+ 146

The Forty-Window villa is situated between two mountains, surrounded by a river and trees. It is situated in the north of Iran, on the outskirts of the city of Ramsar. The project's main goal is to construct a new expansion to a 70-year-old pavilion. In essence, the pavilion is a house with flexible spaces in a natural setting.

Villa Lisar

Ayeneh Office

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 124 of 146
Villa Lisar by Ayeneh Office. Image Courtesy of behnam emami _ By ayeneh office

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 125 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 129 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 126 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 127 of 146+ 146

The cottage-liked villa tries to harmonize with the local cottages as much as possible. Sheltered under a firmly integrated pitched roof, the building is a single volume that welcomes both the north and the south sides. Villa Lisar attempts to communicate with the existing cottages and the neighboring mountain in the north.

 L-Don

Meema Design Studio

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 86 of 146
L-Don by Meema Design Studio. Image Courtesy of Meema Design Studio ( Peiman Aminzadeh)

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 82 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 86 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 78 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 93 of 146+ 146

L-Don Residential villa is designed for people to live alone for relaxation. The initial concept of this design is taken from the two main elements of yin and yang, meaning light and darkness, which has reached its true meaning by combining these two volumes, north and south. This project is actually a one-person residence to receive the energies of nature and enjoy the universe. For uniformity and simplicity in the composition of materials, special cement is often used along with waterproofing paint, wood and stone.

Karisman Villa

Sahar Salamat and Nima Kalantari

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 74 of 146
Karisman Villa by Sahar salamat , Nima Kalantari. Image Courtesy of Sam Javadi

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 69 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 19 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 67 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 73 of 146+ 146

Kelardasht has been considered by building mansions and villas due to its special climate and topographical features. Overcrowding and the tendency of people to stay away from urban spaces have led to construction in relaxing mountainous areas. Karisman villa has responded to the needs of today's humans with a modern adaptation of the local roofs (Shalleh) and its change, creating a great opening in the mountainous landscape building as well as the windows across the city, creating a sense of freedom and removing the boundary between the outside and within the site. 

A. Residence

Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 20 of 146
A. Residence by Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture. Image Courtesy of Laith Matarweh Studio for Architecture_ By Abdelrahman Azmi

A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 24 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 21 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 22 of 146A Cliff House in Bali and a Waterfront Estate in Greece: 9 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 26 of 146+ 146

The site is located in Badr al-Jadeedah, in the northwestern suburb of Amman in Jordan. It is a single-family house designed on a site area of 500 sqm. The project endeavors to create an intimate spatial dialogue internally, and another formal discussion with the terrain. Such discourses informed a U-shaped spatial arrangement of the house around a swimming pool, and another formal configuration of two main masses overlooking and opening up to a view of lush oak tree community.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.

Dima Stouhi
