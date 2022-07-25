We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Colombia
  5. 29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis

29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis

Save this project
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis

29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Schools, Renovation, Extension
Nueva Colonia, Colombia
  • Architects: Taller Sintesis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4093
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Isaac Ramírez, Anderson Serna, Daniel Bernal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Argos, Calypso proyectos, Casa Medina, Cubiertec, Estaco, Pisos Alfa, PrefaUraba
  • Lead Architects : Farhid Maya Ramírez, David Cuartas Restrepo
  • Design Team : Arquitectos Anderson Serna, Alejandra Montoya, Mauricio Carvajal, Federico Fois
  • Clients : BANAFRUT
  • Engineering : Simétrica
  • Construction : Soluciones Constructivas SA
  • Electrical Design : PC Mejía
  • Hydro Sanitary Design : Hidro F Salinas SAS
  • Management : Londoño Gómez
  • Supervision : Umbral
  • City : Nueva Colonia
  • Country : Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Isaac Ramírez

Text description provided by the architects. Colegio 29 de Noviembre is an educational institution built in 2010 in the district of Nueva Colonia, in Turbo, Colombia. One of the few public infrastructures in a town with high rates of poverty and deficiencies at all levels in public services, roads, housing, etc.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography
© Isaac Ramírez
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Image 22 of 26
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography
© Isaac Ramírez

Unfortunately, at the time of its construction, the conditions of the place were ignored, a zone with an average temperature of 29°C, with a humidity of more than 80% and heavy rainfall. The school building then lacked logic in its implementation, which generated problems such as classrooms that were too hot and dark, since they were spaces that were closed to the outside, denying the possibility of cross ventilation; or roofs without eaves that, in addition to generating leaks and flooding due to water retention on the roof with an attic wall, did not protect the walls from the strong sun in the area, which heated up the interior spaces even more.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Isaac Ramírez
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Image 26 of 26
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography
© Isaac Ramírez

In addition, and just as importantly, the opportunity to build not only classrooms but also spaces that would provide the building with uses for the entire community, was not utilized. For example, the central courtyard was a marshy area that didn't allow play and activities and in which animals such as snakes and buffaloes lived, putting the students in danger.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Isaac Ramírez

In 2018, in collaboration with the Fundafrut Foundation, we advanced the proposal to intervene in the existing building, improving the conditions in which the children studied, in addition to expanding the existing facilities. To do this, we started from three premises:

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Isaac Ramírez

  1. Adapting the existing building to the climatic conditions of the area: for this, the existing roof has been extended, generating eaves of more than three meters that give shade to the facades and corridors. The facades have been opened with permeable enclosures to generate cross ventilation and to naturally illuminate the spaces, and the central courtyard has been levelled to channel the waters, thus creating space to locate a sports field and an area for children's games.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Image 25 of 26
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography

  1. Reconciling the scale of the building with the scale of the children: The existing high windows are enlarged, allowing the children to properly see outside, thus going from a closed space to one that promotes transparency and allows the children to understand themselves as part of an educational community. Benches and niches are also generated to create spaces for leisure and socializing.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Chair

  1. Generating a series of new spaces with a more public and diverse program, open to the use of the community. We are aware that in a place like this, where state intervention is scarce or non-existent, the project must have a greater social responsibility, which is why we designed an infrastructure that uses its spaces to fulfil other functions in addition to those planned from the beginning. The intervention provided the school with new access spaces, adequate bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and workshops, and new environments that were thought of in a close relationship with the area so that they can be used not only by the students but by the rest of the community as well. These new spaces surround an access square that is used as an excuse to provide the first public space of any kind to Nueva Colonia.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography
© Isaac Ramírez
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Isaac Ramírez
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Image 24 of 26
Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Isaac Ramírez

The project was able to resolve not only the constructive and outlining problems of the old building but also motivated the students to use the facilities of Colegio 29 de Noviembre more intensively, which in turn managed to generate new dynamics in the area, with additional courses for extracurricular hours for children who wanted to stay at school for longer, which in turn forced extracurricular activities to be scheduled for parents and people outside the school, who with curiosity visited the school to see why the children didn't want to leave it.

Save this picture!
29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis - Exterior Photography
© Isaac Ramírez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nueva Colonia, Turbo, Antioquia, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taller Sintesis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionColombia
Cite: "29 de Noviembre School Reconstruction / Taller Síntesis" [Reciclaje Colegio 29 de noviembre / Taller Síntesis] 25 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985865/29-de-noviembre-school-reconstruction-taller-sintesis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream