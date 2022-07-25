We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyLuar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailLuar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, ConcreteLuar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Santana de Parnaíba, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5102 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architects : Felipe Caboclo
  • Collaborating Architects : Amana Roveri
  • Illustrations : Herbert Anthony
  • City : Santana de Parnaíba
  • Country : Brazil
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. On Luar Street (moonlight street) is the residence that not by chance has the same name. On a site of 669m², and a challenging 8m slope, the architect was given the mission to design a single-family residence that best accommodates this challenging area.

Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Manuel Sá
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 32 of 35
Plan - Ground floor
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Manuel Sá
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Bedroom
© Manuel Sá
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 35 of 35
Section
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The architect decides to distribute the project on 3 different floors, being the access level as a social ambient, the first floor as strictly private, and the basement that takes place part service, part contemplation. 

Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam, Deck
© Manuel Sá
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 33 of 35
Plan - Basement
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Manuel Sá

The separation of the program in these levels occurs so that the most used environments contemplate the landscape, while the basement it allows direct access to the vegetation area in front of the land, as it is hidden by the floors above.

Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Manuel Sá
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Manuel Sá
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Image 34 of 35
Plan - 1st floor
Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

The residence adds value in the warmth with the external embrace made by the wooden slats, and the use of the material internally in the ceilings, marrying the simplicity of concrete with the coziness of wood. The opaque plans guarantee the privacy of the residence in relation to the entranceway, and the transparent floor-to-ceiling plans receive all the visual connection with nature that privileges the terrain in all its visual extension.

Luar House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

