World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Portugal
  House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Handrail, BeamHouse in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Lagos, Portugal
  • Architecture : Frederico Valsassina
  • Collaborators : Mónica Mendes Godinho, Diana Mira, Filipa Ferreira, GLO – Global Architecture Office
  • Landscape Design : Hipólito Bettencourt Arquitectura Paisagista
  • Foundations And Structures : Axial Engenharia
  • Hydraulic Installations : Ductos – Internacional Projectos
  • Electrical Installations : Raul Serafim Associados
  • Mechanical Installations : Get – Gestão e Energia Térmica
  • City : Lagos
  • Country : Portugal
House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. As the premise for the project of this single-family dwelling, there is an evident need to integrate it into a special landscape and environmental setting, where the presence of nature and the development of the territory plays a dominant role in defining the visual frameworks and directly influence the architectural approach. The close dialogue with the surroundings is explored here, taking advantage of the unique and diversified panoramic views over the bay and city of Lagos, the town and ria of Alvor, and also over the Odiáxere mountain range.

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

The steep inclination of the plot of land is responsible for the fusion of the terrain, the construction developing in a northwest-southeast direction, along accessible panoramic platforms that minimize the constructed mass and mean that most of the green cover can be maintained. In this context, there are two wings, distinguished by their setting out, materialization and program. 

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

Closer to the road is an austere volume, transposable given transparency, and another more contained volume, that forms its based and follows the contour of the land – both hold the living areas of the villa.

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Francisco Nogueira
House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Image 19 of 22
Plan 01
House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Handrail, Beam
© Francisco Nogueira

There is a completely sunken floor at a lower level, treated as a platform of artificial terrain, bound to the south by the large swimming pool. Adapting the volumes to the lie of the land ensured the reduction of the built height and the vegetal continuity, and there is an obvious concern to preserve the existing species. 

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira
House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Image 18 of 22
Section A
House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira

The fluid spatial is the result of a succession of unclosed spaces, in which different areas are suggested by plans placed perpendicularly to the face, promoting a constant interaction with the outside. This communication is reinforced by the glass panels that by opening or closing spaces, control the intended symbiosis.

House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Cite: "House in Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos" [Casa em Palmares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos] 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

