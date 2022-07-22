National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. With 54,600 square meters of floor space, the museum is the largest art museum in the Nordic countries.

The building includes 13,000 square meters of exhibition areas for permanent and temporary exhibitions, various workshops where visitors can engage with art, a publicly accessible art library, several cafés, a museum shop, an auditorium, and several rooms for meetings and gatherings. Most public areas are located towards the front of the building.

The part of the building furthest from the harbor houses, among other things, offices, conservation studios, various workshops, and a photographic studio. The art storage units are also in the museum building and are a short distance from the conservation workshops and exhibition rooms.