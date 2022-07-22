We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten

Museum
Oslo, Norway
National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Borre Hostland

Text description provided by the architects. With 54,600 square meters of floor space, the museum is the largest art museum in the Nordic countries.

National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ina Wesenberg

The building includes 13,000 square meters of exhibition areas for permanent and temporary exhibitions, various workshops where visitors can engage with art, a publicly accessible art library, several cafés, a museum shop, an auditorium, and several rooms for meetings and gatherings. Most public areas are located towards the front of the building.

National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten - Interior Photography
© Annar Bjørgli
National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© Annar Bjørgli

The part of the building furthest from the harbor houses, among other things, offices, conservation studios, various workshops, and a photographic studio. The art storage units are also in the museum building and are a short distance from the conservation workshops and exhibition rooms.

National Museum of Norway / Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Ina Wesenberg

Address:Brynjulf Bulls plass 3, 0250 Oslo, Norway

Kleihues + Schuwerk Gesellschaft von Architekten
