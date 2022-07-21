We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. France
  5. Roques Installation / Atelier Faber

Roques Installation / Atelier Faber

Save this project
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber

Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, ForestRoques Installation / Atelier Faber - Exterior PhotographyRoques Installation / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography, Forest, BeamRoques Installation / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography, Brick, Column, Forest+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Sustainability & Green Design
Amiens, France
  • Architects: Atelier Faber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Giaime Meloni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dictum, Sarl Patte et Fils
  • Wood Carpentry : Sarl Patte et Fils
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. Every year, up to 80,000 hectares of agricultural land are artificialized in France, this represents 20 m2 of land per second. The 300 hectares of the Hortillonnages do not escape the pressure of urbanization and it has been whittled away despite the protection of the associations. The exhibit of the Faber workshop is entitled Roques which means a clod of earth in the Picard language. The exhibit alerts visitors to this phenomenon, which concerns all French countryside.

Save this picture!
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Giaime Meloni
Save this picture!
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography
© Giaime Meloni

On the shore of Clermont lake, the architects have chosen the most commonly used item in the gardened marshes: the wooden plank. The market gardeners use it to reinforce the banks, here it is the only material used to build an angular lodge that has been completed using traditional construction methods where planks are superimposed one on another without glue, nails, or screws.

Save this picture!
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Interior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Giaime Meloni
Save this picture!
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Image 15 of 16

With its box roof mainly open to the clouds, this open space allows visitors to soak up the sky and the spirit of the place while keeping the land at the heart of this spatial composition. An abstract space with an area of 20 m2 which is the same as the area of land that is artificialized in France every second. The interior space embodies the size of the land’s disappearance, allowing everyone to understand the scale of the problem during their visit.

Save this picture!
Roques Installation / Atelier Faber - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest
© Giaime Meloni

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:54 Bd de Beauvillé, 80000 Amiens, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Faber
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSustainability & Green DesignFrance
Cite: "Roques Installation / Atelier Faber" 21 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985696/roques-installation-atelier-faber> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream