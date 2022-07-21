We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows, Door
OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography

Apartments, Renovation
Murcia, Spain
OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© David Frutos

Urban house with summer memories. Can the “Mediterranean” style have a new reading? Can an urban house offer a summer atmosphere without falling into aesthetic topics?

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Windows, Door
© David Frutos

We attended to the wishes of our clients to have a fresh, pleasant, and comfortable house with a very contemporary organization of rooms, materials, and geometries but from our origins.

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 26 of 28
Axonometría

There were two entrances but we decided to cancel one of them, so the access now is in the middle of the house. Like a kind of spiral (or seashell), the house is organized around a curved center that slides you into the rooms. This route is carried out through a compressed space in an aquamarine green tone that causes an expanding effect when you “go out” to the adjoining rooms.

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© David Frutos
OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 27 of 28
Plan - Before
OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Image 28 of 28
Plan - After
OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© David Frutos

During the design process, “aquamarine” green became the fetish color of the house, the clients liked it so much that we took it to all the spaces, splashing certain points of the furniture to achieve a connected and dialogic interior design.

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© David Frutos

Another key piece was to extend the terrace with a curved sliding balcony, something very special that creates an outdoor corner where you really want to be. The selected plants have a tropical look and the iridescent tile ceiling brings to mind the reflections of the sea.

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© David Frutos

Finally, a special design was made for the art piece on the dining room wall. We knew that some sparkle, reflection, or eye-catcher should appear on that wall to balance the large living-dining room space. Another special vanishing point. For this, we collaborate with Garra Studio which designs and manufactures a “site-specific” piece, the OH! Lamp. This piece plays with the perception of the viewer, from a butterfly, a marine animal, or an open heart, the reflections and textures create an exciting atmosphere throughout the room.

OH! House / Laura Ortín Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© David Frutos

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

Laura Ortín Arquitectura
