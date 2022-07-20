Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. An essential feature of Berlin high-rise buildings is, as here, the free-standing in the urban grid. Although this prevents the formation of a city-typical skyline, it enables magnificent views over the city and a perception that can be seen from afar.

The creative solution for the STREAM was the structuring of the large building with a meandering, upwardly folding concrete strip structure, which causes optical refraction of the large facade surfaces and adds to the metropolitan scale.

The horizontal movements create terraces and loggias that connect the house with the city. The playful folding structure creates from different directions different perceptions of the building and thus contributes to the vitality of the urban space.

The material inside the building is composed of exposed concrete and wood, thus forming a solid infrastructure for future uses.