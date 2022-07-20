We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill

Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill

Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior PhotographyStream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior PhotographyStream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Facade, SteelStream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Interior Photography, Column+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Berlin, Germany
Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography
© HG Esch

Text description provided by the architects. An essential feature of Berlin high-rise buildings is, as here, the free-standing in the urban grid. Although this prevents the formation of a city-typical skyline, it enables magnificent views over the city and a perception that can be seen from afar.

Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography
© HG Esch

The creative solution for the STREAM was the structuring of the large building with a meandering, upwardly folding concrete strip structure, which causes optical refraction of the large facade surfaces and adds to the metropolitan scale.

Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography, Facade, Steel
© HG Esch
Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography
© HG Esch

The horizontal movements create terraces and loggias that connect the house with the city. The playful folding structure creates from different directions different perceptions of the building and thus contributes to the vitality of the urban space.

Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Interior Photography
© HG Esch
Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Interior Photography, Column
© HG Esch
Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Image 27 of 28
8th Floor Plan

The material inside the building is composed of exposed concrete and wood, thus forming a solid infrastructure for future uses.

Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill - Exterior Photography
© HG Esch

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Gewers Pudewill
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Stream Office Tower / Gewers Pudewill" 20 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985599/stream-office-tower-gewers-pudewill> ISSN 0719-8884

