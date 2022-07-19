We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Argentina
  5. San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur

San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur

Save this project
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur

San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSan Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSan Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Interior Photography, BeamSan Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Community Center
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Grupo Edisur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  251
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cerro Negro, Holcim, Lucciola, Trimble Navigation, WindPlex, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : Agustin Aguirre Caudana, Alejandro Mur
  • Technical Direction : Juan Ruiz Orrico
  • Landscape : Marcelo Calsina
  • Collaborators : Catalina Parodi, Pía Recabarren
  • City : Córdoba
  • Country : Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Urban Role within the Intervention Sector. Site / Situation. The building is located in a new development on the outskirts of the City of Cordoba, Argentina. This peripheral sector was, long ago, the center of industrial activities. The San Ignacio Community Center is a private proposal for a public space where the local community is responsible for the activities and the maintenance of the architecture. The building's main purpose is to activate social processes for community development. It was designed to promote social assemblies and the community´s participation in urban planning.

Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Column
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The community center is located on the main road with public transportation access. It's also part of the ecological route that seeks to bring nature closer to people. To encourage the community's identity, the building recovers the historical landscape during the industrial period. For this purpose, the building has been designed in remembrance of the old factory infrastructures such as industrial plants and water tanks that could be seen from large distances because of their height. This way, this building is recognized as a community reference and as a meeting place or a starting point. 

Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Image 24 of 28
Plan
Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Image 25 of 28
Sections
Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The Recreational and Representative Program. This CC has been designed to accompany the evolutionary process of the community. A community that has been born from the commercialization and development of a real estate enterprise and that over time, through various actions, gains autonomy and starts to be managed by its neighbors. The building is conceived as a large shed with two covered sectors joined by a semi-covered space. Each of these spaces initially has been planned to host two types of activities; a monitoring center with an office for the urban administration and a space for the entertainment of its neighbors. The building presents itself as an ornamental sculpture with a strong introverted interior. 

Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The relationship between the outside and the inside is a gradual experience through covered, semi-covered and uncovered areas. The intermediate spaces play a preponderant role in the expansion of the activities, as well as in climate protection. The spaces around the building allow the community appropriation by different ways of participatory design.

Save this picture!
San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Córdoba, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grupo Edisur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerArgentina
Cite: "San Ignacio Community Center / Grupo Edisur" [Centro comunitario San Ignacio / Grupo Edisur] 19 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985577/san-ignacio-community-center-grupo-edisur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream