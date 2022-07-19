We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeLiquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair, Sink, BeamLiquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, BeamLiquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay
  • Architects In Charge : Nicole Jaquet, Felipe Ramírez Ilculese
  • Structure : Felipe Ramírez Ilculese
  • City : Fernando de la Mora
  • Country : Paraguay
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of a building is the materialization of an idea. The alchemy of time transmutes the buildings, but the ideas, these are eternal. Le Corbusier had planted an idea that would germinate 100 years later. The project is carried out on a lot 6m wide and 25m long. The project consists of a house with a central patio that articulates all the spaces and solves the natural ventilation of the environment.

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Daniel Ojeda
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Beam
© Daniel Ojeda
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Daniel Ojeda

The house is conceived as a cave, with openings that look like perforations in the walls, letting the sun's rays filter and fill the spaces as a stereotomic architectural treatment, the light being drawn on the darkened spaces. Inside, the ground floor is completely fluid and continues in an open floor plan, where the spaces are internally defined only through walls and paths as if they were a cave. This architecture with a primitive tint is built with earth, where raw material is the rock itself, and with concrete that represents the artificial rock made by man; in this way, the allegory of the cave becomes an architectural axiom.

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez

The construction is materialized in concrete floor poured in formwork, with walls of 18cm, 15cm, and 10cm thick. The technique of pouring the earth directly as a foundry piece means the deconstruction of its similar technique known as rammed earth. Although rammed earth has interesting thermal properties, the great thicknesses with which they are built constitute obstacles to their use in urban areas of limited dimensions, since in a narrow lot it would represent a fundamental loss of square meters, in addition to the excessive consumption of stabilizers such as cement. Also, its high weight, makes it an uneconomical technique in urban areas compared to other construction techniques. The poured earth, allowing its execution with reduced thicknesses, consumes less material, is built faster, is lighter, and takes up less space, being totally adaptable to cities as an ecological, economical alternative with good thermal performance.

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair, Sink, Beam
© Leonardo Méndez
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 19 of 23
Sketch
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Leonardo Méndez

The structure is made entirely from reinforced concrete, it is designed efficiently in order to reduce the consumption of materials, reducing the environmental impact with respect to traditional structures. The adopted strategy consists of a scheme of main beams on the sides that define the spaces where they support curved reinforced concrete slabs whose trajectories follow the bending momentum diagrams of the beams, managing to work jointly as compression tables for positive and negative momentum. respectively. These compression tables reduce the necessary sections for the beams and decrease the thickness of the slabs through the increase in inertia generated by the curve, which leads to a saving of 20% of concrete and steel compared to a conventional structure. These curved slabs appear as if they were a liquid concrete fluid. They represent the beauty of the forms that gravity draws.

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 20 of 23
Ground floor and first floor plans
Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© Leonardo Méndez

The house materializes as a large-scale piece of craftsmanship, where the earth directs the orchestra of space, a fluid whose morphology acquires that of its container, forging into perforated, smooth, slanted walls or 10cm-thick folds that leak into the sky.  Like a pitcher built with the hands, with the beauty of the earth and the aroma of clay.

Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Ojeda

Project gallery

Oficina de arquitectura X
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay
Cite: "Liquid Earth House / Oficina de arquitectura X" [Vivienda de tierra líquida / Oficina de arquitectura X] 19 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985568/liquid-earth-house-oficina-de-arquitectura-x> ISSN 0719-8884

