World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai
Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hai Zhu

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Exterior Photography, Garden

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop
Shanghai, China
Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hai Zhu

Disappeared architecture. In the summer garden, the plants are in a more natural and wild state, and the original clear boundaries fade away, with plants staggering in height, creating an experience from enclosure to seclusion and then to openness. The teahouse is located at the eastern end of the garden. Walking along the stone-paved path is like a natural exploration of the garden, and the outline of the teahouse emerges from the staggered trees.

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hai Zhu
Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography
© Hai Zhu

The building is half-buried, with a curved roof that slides from high to low, and a gable height of only 1.5 meters, on which flowers and plants grow naturally. The horizontal window facing to the garden, and the interior is shaded as if it was the entrance to a cave. From a distance, the whole teahouse looks like a plant growing out of the ground, silent, humble, and integrated with the garden.

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hai Zhu
Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Hai Zhu

The curved ceiling is naturally pulled by gravity, falling from 3.15 meters to the lowest point of 1.8 meters by the window. The semi-circular wall is embedded with the entrance and a niche seating. Walking downstairs from the back of the building and standing deep inside looking out into the courtyard, the curved and sagging ceiling enhances the depth of the space, and the focal point of the view is the long window at the front, which is 1.1 meters high and 5.6 meters long horizontally, with a view of the garden unfolding like a scroll painting.

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Image 16 of 17
section
Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography
© Hai Zhu

The table top is at the same level as the outdoor ground, open the sliding window, and the interior and exterior integrate. Sitting in front of the window, looking at the courtyard in the view of a cat, the trees appear more upright and the courtyard appears more far-reaching, forming a natural barrier to the existing buildings across the garden.

Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hai Zhu
Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hai Zhu

From early morning to noon, the room is shrouded in shadows, as if in a hidden cave in the woods. Later in the afternoon when the sunlight slowly falls into the teahouse, the walls are dappled with light and shadow until sunset. The openness and enclosure of space, light, shadow, sound, and silence coexist in this small teahouse, sitting in front of the window or next to the niche, or lying on the floor, the form and scale of the space invisibly affect the physical behavior and experience of users. Standing in the hustle and bustle city, gardens, woods, and teahouse together create a small world isolated from the outside, hidden in the wild, hidden in the city.

Project location

Shanghai, China

Studio Ku Kan Nai
WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "Underwood Teahouse / Studio Ku Kan Nai" 20 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hai Zhu

林间茶室 / 空间里建筑设计事务所

ArchDaily中国

