World
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardForest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteForest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail, BeamForest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Floresta, Brazil
  • Architecture : Zargos Rodrigues, Rodrigo Pereira, Frederico Rodrigues, Carla Deltreggia, Ika Okamoto, Letícia Armond, Nathalia Melo e Laís Parreiras
  • Production And Prop Styling : Studio Tertúlia
  • Model : Carla Deltreggia
  • Historical Heritage Consultancy : Nattalia Bom Conselho, Lorena Nilzete
  • Landscape : Rodrigo Pereira
  • Construction : Amarildo Felipe, Alexandre Bringhenti, Rubens Barcelos e Luciana Bringhenti
  • Civil Consultant : Qualis engenharia
  • Structures : Moa engenharia
  • Building Installations : Alexandre Bringhenti, Rubens Barcelos
  • City : Floresta
  • Country : Brazil
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. In a traditional neighborhood of Belo Horizonte, full of stories and values, Forest House is the union between past and present, the old and the new, a building forgotten, resurfacing with new residents in the middle of the Floresta neighborhood.

Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Jomar Bragança
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 29 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Jomar Bragança
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Beam
© Jomar Bragança

One of the last redoubts of the capital of Minas Gerais that, without losing elegance and sophistication, brings the past to the present, centennial buildings dressed with youthfulness, this is the present and will be the future. Old traces together with new materials, contemporaneity is not in the volume of the building, but in the re-signification.

Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography
© Jomar Bragança
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Column
© Jomar Bragança
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 30 of 34
Plan - First floor
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Jomar Bragança
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Image 31 of 34
Section - A
Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Jomar Bragança

The project transits between the preservation of volumetric values and the austerity of contemporary materials. The first challenge was to reverse the initial demand to completely demolish the existing building, because the original forms and proportions of this project, span decades and tell us the story of a welcoming and receptive city, just like the neighborhood, without losing sight of the main goal, to make Forest House much more than a house, a home.

Forest House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jomar Bragança

