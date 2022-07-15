We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Spain
  5. Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau

Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau

Save this project
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeResidence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Wood, Facade, BeamResidence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeResidence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Facade+ 33

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Housing
Pòrtol, Spain
  • Team : Francesco Colinucci, Sofia Garcia, Leni Marcon, Alejandro Mora Martín, Juan Bonilla Morell
  • Structure : Dimark
  • Technical Engineering : IDOM
  • Client : Consorcio de Recursos Sociosanitarios de las Islas Baleares
  • City : Pòrtol
  • Country : Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural proposal for the construction of the residential home for the elderly in Pòrtol consists of the implantation of a building of compact typology, that is, ground floor and basement and a square floor plan, structure around four gardened yards in its interiors.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Brick, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Wood, Facade, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The plot bounds to the north with an archeologically protected surrounding conserving its aspect thanks to a green area packed with trees. It is being put forward to link both plots from the special treatment of the green spaces, as a single forest unit. Trees are enlisted as key elements in the proposal, their presence is found either in the South-Eastern and North-Eastern facades or as well in the interior yards.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The residential home for the elderly is embedded within the urban landscape naturally and discreetly with a clear vocation of formal coherence and contention. It has a singular scale that identifies public buildings but with a discreet and accurate language. A modulated and defined facade for the alternative of a single system of openings in a vertical composition, when they are multiplied in the facades provides the contrast to the horizontality of the constructed volume and allows its insertion into the environment on a correct scale.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The program of the building is organized into four functional blocks: three destined for residential units, areas equipped with specific services, direction, and administration, and the fourth, located on the lower basement floor, which is dedicated to general services and staff. The residential area is distributed into five modules of rooms. Four of those modules are placed on the ground floor and first floor, around the two yards set at the far ends of the building. The fifth modulo occupies the first floor of the surface located between the two central yards.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The yards enable natural light, cross-air flow, and views into all chambers and distribution zones over a highly rated exterior backdrop. The treatment of the glass in the perimetral facades provides an excellent relation to the interior space with the garden and allows the possibility of easy visual control of the private room modules. The two central yards are extended to the basement in a way that the service rooms also enjoy natural light and ventilation flowing in.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The project has been written from the environmental criteria and the maximum energetic efficiency attempting to converge to the threshold of a building with null energetic requirements. By obtaining the A grade of energetic qualification, the intervention prioritizes passive strategies over active ones and reduces its energetic footprint, guaranteeing the building's overall efficiency. We are delivering a compact and efficient unit due to the simplicity of its construct. Interior yards permit the exchange of outer and inner refrigeration together with cross ventilation that ensures the minimization of energetic loss, reducing the refrigeration consumption in the summertime.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Image 28 of 33
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Image 32 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Image 29 of 33
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Image 33 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Solar protection is installed for every space by means of exterior powered screens that are activated when a high solar or wind incidence is registered, optimizing the all-around energetic performance. The deciduous vegetable awnings alignment covers the terraces from the exterior use in summer and offers the entrance of solar radiation in wintertime, turning intermediate spaces into energetic capturing pools. 80% of the materials deployed are local produce from the island. The Marés stone is extracted from nearby pits and the carpentries contracted use natural wood. In other words, materials from sources of proximity ensure lower transport costs, boost local economies, and are easily recycled. The whole of the pine tree forest from the archaeological settlement is preserved and the vegetation is completed with the strategic plantation of Mediterranean species in the yards and around the leisure outer zones.

Save this picture!
Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:07141 Pòrtol, Islas Baleares, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSpain
Cite: "Residence for the Elderly in Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau" [Residencia para personas mayores en Pòrtol / Santi Vives Sanfeliu, Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés i Nicolau] 15 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985392/residence-for-the-elderly-in-portol-santi-vives-sanfeliu-tomas-montis-sastre-adria-clapes-i-nicolau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream