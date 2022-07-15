We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living RoomBellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsBellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio, Deck+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Project Team : Mark Bullivant, Tom Burbidge, Arthur Lehloenya
  • Listing Agent : Williams and Williams, Tyrone McKillen
  • Expeditors : Crest Real Estate
  • Copy By : Graham Wood
  • Development Manager : PLUS Development
  • Civil & Structural Engineers : Labib Funk + Associates
  • Electrical Engineers : Design Build
  • City : Los Angeles
  • Country : United States
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mike Kelley

Text description provided by the architects. Bellgave, a private residence in Los Angeles, is situated above Laurel Canyon Boulevard on a cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills. With its elevated position at the edge of a steep promontory, the site offers unobstructed panoramic views from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica. Its north-south orientation aligns with the grid of the city basin below, and the tone for its architectural context is set by mid-century landmarks such as Pierre Koenig’s landmark Stahl House (Case Study House No. 22), which can be glimpsed on a nearby promontory to the west.

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Mike Kelley
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Image 20 of 25
Site Plan
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mike Kelley

Cape Town-based architects SAOTA engaged with the modernist precedent set by the Stahl House and other ground-breaking Los Angeles Case Study Houses in the design of Bellgave, reprising and advancing some of their pioneering innovations that forged the distinctive indoor-outdoor lifestyle that became synonymous with the city itself, and a distinctive, climatically appropriate regional modernism.

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio, Deck
© Mike Kelley
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Image 21 of 25
Plan - First Floor
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Bedroom
© Mike Kelley

By raising a platform on pillars and caissons, the architects lifted the house towards the view and established a series of intersecting and overlapping horizontal planes that project outwards from the cliff edge. The horizontal emphasis of the terraces and oversailing eaves reflect the city’s wide horizons, with a sense of volume and compression that responds to its distinctive character. In a sense, the back of the house can be understood as a giant viewing platform.

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Patio
© Mike Kelley
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Image 23 of 25
North & South Elevations
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Mike Kelley

In recognition of the Stahl House, Bellgave’s main lounge is positioned in a cantilevered glass box at the front of the house that projects outwards to embrace the view. A rim-flow pool along the edge of the deck appears to extend beneath it, reinforcing the sense that the house is ‘floating’ while fusing the foreground with the distant views of the Pacific Ocean.  The straight-lined city grid below is picked up as an ‘ordering principle’ for the structure and program of the house. Its geometry is at once ‘in alignment’ with the urban activity below yet floating above the bustle. 

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Table, Facade, Beam
© Mike Kelley
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Image 25 of 25
Lateral & Longitudinal Sections
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Interior Photography
© Mike Kelley

This spatial order also forms the basis of the interlinking arrangement of spaces throughout the house. Interior and exterior spaces are similarly fused. Elements of the landscaping, such as the sculptural olive trees, create focal points, anchoring the experience with indoor and outdoor “destinations”, ranging from al-fresco dining areas and poolside lounging areas to the dining and lounge. Interior and exterior volumes are modulated to create more intimate spaces to counterbalance the vast scale of the views. The bedrooms are on the upper level, creating similarly elevated experiences floating above the city. 

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
© Mike Kelley
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Image 24 of 25
East & West Elevations
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Patio
© Mike Kelley

The entrance at the end of a cul-de-sac, by contrast, has been designed with high, arcing walls that create a sense of enclosure and ‘held space’ while standing as a powerful sculptural marker at the end of the street. ‘Slices’ between the intersecting curves function as openings for the entrance, allowing light to filter through to the stairwell while maintaining privacy. The walls are deliberately unadorned to act as screens for the theatrical shadow patterns cast by the light through the trees in front of them.  These curvaceous lines and the sense of embrace they create at the entrance give way to the rectilinear layout of the main living spaces as you progress into and through the house and towards the view in a sequence from grounded, enclosed experience to airy and elevated. 

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mike Kelley
Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Mike Kelley

The restrained material finishes throughout the house in general honor the architectural fabric of mid-century Los Angeles. Stucco, travertine, and timber floors establish a neutral, honest, and unadorned palette that is richly textured, warm, and sensual. The abundant use of chiseled Jerusalem limestone is a more specific nod to the nearby J. Paul Getty Museum, complementing the Mediterranean-inspired landscaping, which like the architecture, is well suited to the local climate and associated lifestyle. As a contemporary evolution of some of the traditions associated with California mid-century modernism, Bellgave simultaneously pays homage to its architectural precedents while looking forward and advancing the possibilities of the pioneering examples of the approach.

Bellgave Residence / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Coast
© Mike Kelley

Cite: "Bellgave Residence / SAOTA" 15 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985389/bellgave-residence-saota> ISSN 0719-8884

