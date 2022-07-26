We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Grenoble, France
  Mep & Hvac Consultants : Adret
  BIM : Biming
  City : Grenoble
  Country : France
Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a rapidly developing area in the heart of the city of Grenoble (France), at the foot of the mountains, close to the train station, and on the edge of the railway tracks. The construction is built in a volumetric continuity with the two neighboring buildings: plot DP1 (office building) and plot DP3 (housing building). We have worked on a set of bleachers/terraces that connect to the levels of the neighbors and which adapt to the orientation of the sun in order to ensure optimal exposure to the living rooms.

Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

The project (plot DP2) is made up of 38 housing units and is developed over 7 levels. The volumetry of the project is broken down into bleachers/terraces with a height of the third level to the seventh level. Different interruptions in the building ensure a visual and landscape porosity, they give rise to a multiplicity of the facade. The volumetry appears to be very cut and deconstructed to enrich the project.

Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Image 16 of 31
Axo

The challenge of the project is to take advantage of this situation by relying on urban prescriptions, by organizing a volumetry that knows how to both dialogue with the surrounding buildings and the future buildings along the central crossing of the block.

Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet
Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

The objectives were to carry out a project with a simple and elegant design highlighting the cut volumes and generous openings. This search for frugality and elimination of the superfluous is compensated by numerous large windows that open up as many views as possible of the mountainous and urban landscape.

Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Concrete
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

In the continuity of this thought, the body of the building is composed of structural concrete covered with a stain with a tint of warm gray which tends toward red according to the weather and the exposure. For material savings and durability, the windows are made of wood and aluminum with glazed spandrels. Each accommodation has large loggias or terraces.

Grenoble Housing / AQMA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Grenoble, France

AQMA
