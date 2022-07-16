We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Generator Building / MoreySmith

Generator Building / MoreySmith

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Table, BeamGenerator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Shelving, Lighting, Chair, BeamGenerator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Fence, Windows, Handrail, BeamGenerator Building / MoreySmith - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Bristol, United Kingdom
  • Design Concept & Detailing : Michael Kieck
  • Concept To Ff&E : Zoe Bailey
  • Technical Lead Day To Day Running : Etienne Sharp
  • Concept & Client Liaison : Andrew McCann
  • Overall Design Direction : Linda Morey-Burrows
  • Exterior Architects : The Bush Consultancy
  • City : Bristol
  • Country : United Kingdom
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Shelving, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Fiona Smallshaw

Text description provided by the architects. MoreySmith has unveiled the transformation of the Grade II listed Generator Building in Bristol, creating a premium flexible workspace for office operators, Clockwise. The London-based architecture and design studio were commissioned for the project to create a workspace that prioritizes wellbeing and reflects the rich history of the building.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Fence, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Fiona Smallshaw
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Image 15 of 17
Longitudinal Section
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Fiona Smallshaw

Located at the heart of Bristol’s historic Waterfront Quarter, the landmark building first opened in 1899 and was once home to the generator that powered the city’s tram system. MoreySmith collaborated with The Bush Consultancy to ensure that the design embodied the building’s rich history with the original architecture remaining visible on every floor. The location spans over six floors and 30,611 sq ft, with a range of design-led spaces for Clockwise members to work from including dedicated offices, private desks, and co-working areas, as well as a double-height breakout space.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Fiona Smallshaw
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Image 16 of 17
Cross Section
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Fiona Smallshaw

In order to reimagine the space for modern use, new interior elements have been sensitively added to the building while leaving the building’s core structure uncompromised. On the fifth floor, pod structures have been introduced between existing trusses to maximize volume and to create mezzanine office spaces with large porthole windows offering views across the waterways below.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Fiona Smallshaw
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fiona Smallshaw

Features from the original use of the building can be seen throughout, including original numbers stenciled on the glazed brickwork that previously labeled the usage of each machine and two-period trusses. The original tiled brick façade has also been maintained with aged copper cladding used to reference the rusted metal objects found in the Generator Building.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Fiona Smallshaw

MoreySmith looked to elevate the industrial features of the architecture by including corrugated metal, mosaic floors, and reclaimed industrial lighting as design features and interventions. A bar for events and daily refreshments is new to the space, featuring a bespoke overhead light installation formed of prismatic acrylic inspired by the flow of electricity. A club lounge sits adjacent to the bar to activate the street presence of the building and to serve as a café area that is open for the wider public to enjoy.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Fiona Smallshaw
Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Chair
© Fiona Smallshaw

Featuring bright, airy double-height spaces, natural light has been prioritized throughout with high ceilings and features that provide views of the waterways to provide a soothing element to the space. This is juxtaposed with repurposed marble terrazzo adding modern accents to the buildings existing features, with contemporary furnishing and an abundance of planting to provide visual access to nature.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Image 17 of 17
Sketch

The talent and history of the local community can be seen throughout, with artwork from local artists and nods to the building’s industrial past and waterside setting with subtle nautical references including rope light installations. The once derelict building has now been transformed by the inventive design to bring new life to Bristol’s harbor for its thriving community of creatives, entrepreneurs, and start-ups.

Generator Building / MoreySmith - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Fiona Smallshaw

Project location

Address:Bristol, United Kingdom

Cite: "Generator Building / MoreySmith" 16 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985329/generator-building-moreysmith> ISSN 0719-8884

