World
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPremiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, HandrailPremiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, StairsPremiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Detail
Premià de Dalt, Spain
  • Architects: ALVMTR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES

Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in Premiá de Dalt (a neighborhood on the outskirts of Barcelona), is the new home of a young couple, on a steeply sloping plot and with a great panoramic view of the sea. The project had to offer a common living space with access to the outside, an integrated kitchen, two bedrooms, a flexible environment for daily use or office, two bathrooms, a toilet, and a garage.

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES

It was decided to organize the project on two levels. An open ground floor of a public nature, without subdivisions and large windows with access to an exterior deck, with the aim of creating a living space with a strong connection to an exceptional environment. The private rooms take refuge on the upper level in search of intimacy.

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Handrail
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Image 21 of 24
Isometría
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES

This idea is put in tension by introducing the vertical dimension: A double-height opening connects public life with private life on the upper level, in an open and flexible space that organizes and distributes the environments around it.

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Image 18 of 24
Upper Floor Plan
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Image 19 of 24
Sección
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Image 24 of 24
Sketch
Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Chair, Deck, Patio, Beam
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES

From the outside, this division of the public and private levels is clearly materialized. Reinforced concrete retaining walls embedded in the hillside and steel H pillars allow the opening of large windows, forming a base of exposed concrete and transparent planes. Meanwhile, the upper level is clad in its four facades with wood-finished PVC boards, with a system of sliding panels that allow protection against sunlight, and open to enjoy the views. A design of simple lines, without ornamentation and attention to detail, stands out.

Premiá de Dalt House / ALVMTR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© JOSÉ MARÍA NICOLÁS PAREDES

