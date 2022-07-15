We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Hood River East House / eb architecture + design

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Hood River, United States
Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Benjamin Lowry

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled back up in the trees, overlooking the small town of Hood River, Oregon, this residence slides in amongst its evergreen neighbors.

Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Exterior Photography
© Benjamin Lowry
Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Exterior Photography
© Benjamin Lowry

A challenging site with various constraints directed the positioning, function, and flow of this residence. With the need to house up to 6-7 collector cars, the owner’s wonderful hobby was the main driving force that set the order of this project. Cars first. Set into a gentle hillside, the lower-level garage is tucked into the existing terrain, daylighting to the west while completely buried to the east. 

Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Benjamin Lowry

The main living level above, cantilevers past the lower-level garage, putting it into the shadows, downplaying its size. To the east, the upper tier of the property, lies the main building entry, landscaped courtyard with lap pool and separate outbuilding, a mini-me version of the main house.

Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Benjamin Lowry
Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Benjamin Lowry
Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Image 27 of 32
Main Floor Plan
Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Image 25 of 32
North Elevation

Sharp lines and crisp materials define the presence of the residence, machine-like in presence, a nod to the engineering of the owners’ beautiful cars. The main, upper level of the house is the owner's Shangri la for day-to-day living. Views out towards the Columbia River are captured by a massive sliding glass window wall that can completely disappear, letting the living area slide out onto the western outdoor deck.

Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Exterior Photography
© Benjamin Lowry

The central courtyard with a lap pool and fire pit is bound by the detached outbuilding to the east, creating a wonderful outdoor room. Day parking is at this level as well, leading to the main entrance. A predominantly white interior, anchored by a polished finish concrete floor, and accented with black walnut cabinetry, display the various pieces of art and memories from the owner’s extensive travel history.

Hood River East House / eb architecture + design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Benjamin Lowry

Project gallery

About this office
eb architecture + design
Office

