We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture

Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture

Save this project
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture

Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamCat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsCat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yongin, South Korea
  • Architects: B.U.S Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roh Kyung
  • Lead Architects : Park Jihyeon, Cho Seonghak, Woo Seungjin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roh Kyung

Text description provided by the architects. A pentagon - The plan of the house is a pentagon. A pentagon is the first polygonal figure to make all corners obtuse. From a traditional standpoint, the lack of right angles in any corner of the house will ultimately lead to the assumption that there is ‘a lot of wasted space’. However, the reason why we proposed the obtuse corners in the small house is probably the look of its softly open ends. I think this is a handy way to replace a single house which is always in contact with the ground, such as a tard, with a continuous experience connected with the land. In addition, the owners wanted to use the exterior space for various subdivided purposes (so not a single integrated yard). As such, the house has been shaped in a pentagon form to divide the yard.

Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Image 19 of 27
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Image 20 of 27
Plan - 2nd floor
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Roh Kyung

Cats and People - In the Cat-tagonal House, two cats, named Mango and Tango, and two people live together. From the beginning of the design, the best possible conditions in which cats and humans can live together have been an essential topic for architects and owners. We had designed houses accommodating cats several times before, and we learned from those experiences that it was impossible to specify each cat’s behavior from a singular or universal perspective. However, I tend to listen seriously to the ’cat servants’ story who understands the cats well through a long-standing relationship, and this process was also applied in the Cat-tagonal House.

Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Image 21 of 27
Plan - 3rd floor

Considering the differences in individual characteristics, if there’s a minimum condition necessary for a cat living together with a human, it seems to be creating a dedicated toilet for your cat and a dressing room with limited cat access to block cat fur. 

Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roh Kyung

We made some solutions that allow cats to safely face the yard by placing a window at the eve level of Mango and Tango, and a wooden sash window behind a large window that leads out to the yard. But the unexpected behaviors that cats sometimes show also taught us that cats never behave as we believe. In the end, we reconfirmed that a good place for humans to live is also suited to cats.

Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Image 22 of 27
Section plan 01
Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung

Round Stairs - Each floor is linked evenly surrounding the pentagon, and the stairs connecting the corners of the obtuse angle are continuous with a curved wall that gently joins these points. Since the end of the curved staircase is not clearly visible at the beginning, the intensity of the natural light flowing down the stairs, which gently caresses the wall, is different every moment depending on the location of the sun. The most elegant moments of the house would be where we felt the soft texture of the walls colored by the light pouting down the stairs.

Save this picture!
Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
B.U.S Architecture
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Cat-tagonal House / B.U.S Architecture" 13 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985173/cat-tagonal-house-bus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream