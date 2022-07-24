We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Bench
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Glass, Facade
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospital, Renovation, Extension
Graz, Austria
Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Bench
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The dissolution of the Hospital of St. John of God in Eggenberg and its integration into the new site in Marschallgasse in the center of Graz meant that in addition to a revision of the hospital’s composition, it also received a new appearance, one which keeps with the historic old town.

Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Image 22 of 22
Axonometry

The measures are characterized by two large additions. Through the creation of a coherent, spacious inner courtyard and the joining of the various building elements into one large whole, the original situation, which was unsatisfactory from an urban planning and architectural point of view, was “healed”. The courtyard was cleared and a linear building structure was developed that relates to the existing building in a specific, precise way.

Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott
Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Image 20 of 22
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Paul Ott

Structurally and design-wise questionable elements were demolished and replaced by characteristics that are consistent with the new design. The structural and functional ring closure around the courtyard is now achieved by a new building that is carefully integrated into the surroundings. Flat roofs were designed as roof gardens, among other things, and serve as places for patients and staff to linger and relax.

Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography
© Paul Ott

The facade was modulated according to a mathematical principle with grids and reliefs. This resulted in a discreet, lively interplay of surfaces and lines and a sculptural façade design of storey-high, white prefabricated concrete elements that playfully picks up and continues the facade image of the historic old town.

Save this picture!
Hospital of St. John of God / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

Project location

Marschallgasse 12, 8020 Graz, Austria

Dietger Wissounig Architekten
Wood
Concrete

