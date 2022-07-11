Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. The Mandala Lab is an interactive installation that invites curiosity about our emotions. Consider how complex feelings show up in your everyday life and imagine how you might have the power to transform them.

Inspired by powerful Buddhist principles, the Mandala Lab features 5 thought-provoking, playful experiences—including videos accompanied by scents, a sculpture that invites collective breathing, and curated percussion instruments dipped in waters—that guide you along an inner journey focused on self-awareness and awareness of others.

See, smell, touch, and breathe your way through the space, designed to inspire connection, empathy, and learning.

The Mandala Lab includes artist contributions from Laurie Anderson / Sanford Biggers / Tenzin Tsetan Choklay / Billy Cobham / Amit Dutta / Sheila E. / Peter Gabriel / Dame Evelyn Glennie / Sarah Hennies / Huang Ruo / Shivamani / Wang Yahui / Palden Weinreb / Apichatpong Weerasethakul / Bora Yoon / Scents created by Christophe Laudamiel / Select gongs manufactured by Ryan Shelledy or Matt Nolan, UK.

About Mandalas and Emotions. Mandalas are Buddhist teaching tools that can be used to learn how to confront and transform feelings of pride, attachment, envy, anger, and ignorance. Known as kleshas in Buddhism, these five afflictive emotions cloud our understanding of the world. Through a deep, sustained investigation of these emotions, some Buddhist practitioners cultivate corresponding wisdoms and skills that help them shift their view of the world, themselves, and others. Each activity on the floor is designed to help you examine these specific emotional states.