We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Spain
  5. Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio

Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio

Save this project
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio

Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Interior PhotographyMandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Interior PhotographyMandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - ChairMandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Exterior Photography+ 31

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures
Bilbo, Spain
Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Exterior Photography
© Javier de Paz García

Text description provided by the architects. The Mandala Lab is an interactive installation that invites curiosity about our emotions. Consider how complex feelings show up in your everyday life and imagine how you might have the power to transform them.

Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Exterior Photography
© Javier de Paz García

Inspired by powerful Buddhist principles, the Mandala Lab features 5 thought-provoking, playful experiences—including videos accompanied by scents, a sculpture that invites collective breathing, and curated percussion instruments dipped in waters—that guide you along an inner journey focused on self-awareness and awareness of others.

Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Interior Photography
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Interior Photography
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Image 30 of 31
Sections
Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Interior Photography
© Javier de Paz García

See, smell, touch, and breathe your way through the space, designed to inspire connection, empathy, and learning.

Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Chair
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Chair, Table
© Javier de Paz García

The Mandala Lab includes artist contributions from Laurie Anderson / Sanford Biggers / Tenzin Tsetan Choklay / Billy Cobham / Amit Dutta / Sheila E. / Peter Gabriel / Dame Evelyn Glennie / Sarah Hennies / Huang Ruo / Shivamani / Wang Yahui / Palden Weinreb / Apichatpong Weerasethakul / Bora Yoon / Scents created by Christophe Laudamiel / Select gongs manufactured by Ryan Shelledy or Matt Nolan, UK.

Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Interior Photography
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Exterior Photography
© Javier de Paz García

About Mandalas and Emotions. Mandalas are Buddhist teaching tools that can be used to learn how to confront and transform feelings of pride, attachment, envy, anger, and ignorance. Known as kleshas in Buddhism, these five afflictive emotions cloud our understanding of the world. Through a deep, sustained investigation of these emotions, some Buddhist practitioners cultivate corresponding wisdoms and skills that help them shift their view of the world, themselves, and others. Each activity on the floor is designed to help you examine these specific emotional states.

Save this picture!
Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio - Image 31 of 31
Axonometric

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Doña Casilda de Iturrizar Park, 48009 Bilbo, Bizkaia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ENORME Studio
Office
EXTUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Mandala Lab Temporary Facility/ EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio" [Instalación temporal Mandala Lab / EXTUDIO + ENORME Studio] 11 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985086/mandala-lab-temporary-facility-extudio-plus-enorme-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream