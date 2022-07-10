We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Image 1 of 35
© Jeroen Verrecht

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Image 2 of 35Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, StairsPark+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, KitchenPark+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking
Antwerp, Belgium
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Image 2 of 35
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. The City of Antwerp wants to give mobility a more sustainable place in the city and the wider region. The development of a number of Park + Ride buildings is a crucial part of this initiative. As well as improving mobility, the city also seeks to lend a face to the access point to the Antwerp area. Consequently, the Park + Ride buildings are also public gateways through which people enter the region.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Exterior Photography
© Jeroen Verrecht
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Image 32 of 35
Floor plan
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jeroen Verrecht

The Park + Ride challenge involves various forms of transition, on different scales. These transcend the space of the Park + Ride in itself but do need to be reflected – afforded an identity – within it.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jeroen Verrecht

At the level of the various sites, the physical switchover between an individual (car) and the more collective traffic modes (tram, bus, and bike-share) are of crucial importance. In this sense, the Park + Ride building literally embodies the efforts to make the mobility streams that enter and exit the city of Antwerp more sustainable and collective. In other words, these buildings and the accompanying facilities can be understood as 'transit' environments; like airports, train stations, and metro lines, where the comfort, legibility, and safety of the transfer play a primary role.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jeroen Verrecht
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam, Column
© Jeroen Verrecht
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Image 35 of 35
Materials assembly

These are the critical factors for ensuring that this transition is a success and that improving the sustainability of mobility is aligned with the needs of the traveler, visitor, or resident within the metropolitan network. The meticulous intersection of this network is the core specification for the Park + Ride facility.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jeroen Verrecht

Three Park + Ride buildings will be constructed: Luchtbal, Linkeroever, and Merksem. These provide room for 1,800, 1,500, and 680 parking spaces respectively, and represent a combined budget of c. €56,000,000.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography
© Jeroen Verrecht

The architecture of the buildings is dictated by their structure, and the way in which this encloses collective, green outside spaces.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography
© Wouter De Ceuster
Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography
© Wouter De Ceuster

There are no facades. Instead, the very neat, hybrid structure – with concrete columns and timber beams (for a more sustainable material use) – is emphasized. The centrally located patios bring daylight into the structures and serve to orientate the various traffic streams.

Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Jeroen Verrecht

Address:Antwerp, Belgium

HUB
Products

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingBelgium
Cite: "Park+Ride Antwerp / HUB" 10 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985070/park-plus-ride-antwerp-hub> ISSN 0719-8884

