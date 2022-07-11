We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio

Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography, StairsDorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior PhotographyDorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography, StairsDorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture
Namyangju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: maumstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1004
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ju Yeon Lee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KCC Paint, Kainos daegoon, Kainos daegoon, Kujungmaru, LG Econo Plus, LG Econo Plus, LUCY Fabrics, LUCY Fabrics, Noroo, Samsung Tempist, Samsung Tempist
  • Projet Direction : Dalwoo Lee
  • Logo Design : Dalwoo Lee
  • Sign Design : Yoonji Lee
  • Space Design : Eunhye Oh, Youngbak Jeong
  • Motion : Hyunjin Lee
  • Video : N Designers
  • Photo : Juyeon Lee
  • Client : NAMYANGJU-SI
  • City : Namyangju-si
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

Text description provided by the architects. It was designed over two years and has a total floor area of 1004㎡. At the request of Namyangju City, it was built with a dedicated area of 89㎡ and three stories above the ground to commemorate Jeong Yak-yong, who built Suwon Hwaseong Fortress with heavy equipment.

Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee
Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Image 25 of 25
Plan
Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ju Yeon Lee

The name and logo were expressed in small, round shapes of children with heavy machines and rolling sounds. The six roads between the walls that became the motif of Suwon Hwaseong Fortress are characterized by different heights and heights.

Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Image 16 of 25
© Ju Yeon Lee
Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Image 14 of 25
© Ju Yeon Lee

This is because they believe that children can make their own paths as much as they want, and in the end, great spirit of challenge. Inside the wall, there is a circular slide that induces natural flow. Tired of the slides that had to be ridden according to the rules, I wanted to give a positive side to active play. 

Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

The motif of Geojunggi wanted to show children who were faithful to the natural process of play rather than educational stories through Dorre. To this end, the overall spatial color is also made of white and wood. It's not space, it's for children to be the subject.

Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee
Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

The goal of the play space "Dorr" was to create children's own play through actions that had no fixed answer and no rules for children's play. Finally, I cite Cas Holman, a play environment designer: "If you can play with children, you can live with them."

Dorr Kids Playground / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

Project location

Address:67 Neureul 2-ro, Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

