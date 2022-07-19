We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeL011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, FacadeL011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior PhotographyL011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Column+ 25

Houses
Munich, Germany
L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Sebastian Kolm

Text description provided by the architects. The plastic beauty of the building is architecturally designed in perfect harmony with the natural splendor of its surroundings and the needs of a patchwork family of 5 kids. The l-shaped structure takes the different lighting situations into account.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade
© Sebastian Kolm
L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Sebastian Kolm
L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor

The ground floor gives inside-outside space for food preparation, cooking, dining, and living. The upper floor is hosting the individual rooms. A two-story studio window allows the western mystic light to filter through an old hornbeam tree in the center outside. A generous opening to nature in the morning and the evening are part of the magic natural ambiance which makes this place so special.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Deck, Beam, Patio, Courtyard
© Sebastian Kolm

Raw materials absorb the light, larch-wood shingles and copper cladding outside reflect nature to the inside. The quality and beauty of the project lay in hidden details, in the surprising views, in the play of light and shadow, and in the integration of landscape, garden, and interior into a Gesamtkunstwerk, an integrated and holistic masterpiece of architecture.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Hans Kreye
L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography
© Hans Kreye

The interior design’s concept focuses on light and simple materials. The space makes the interface between concrete ceilings and wood body felt. A central chimney defines the open kitchen-dining area and is the center of the wooden floor sunken living room. Through the poetic dimension of natural light, the discovery of shadow, and the light touch of sunlight, rooms were created with the intention to touch the heart and soul.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Countertop, Beam
© Hans Kreye

The art of controlling the natural and artificial light in the interior concept brings an immediate physical involvement of the people in the changing seasons’ which underlines the volatility of reality and the interdependence between humans and the natural environment.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hans Kreye
L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Interior Photography
© Hans Kreye

This requires an organic merge between architecture and nature. Terms such as generosity, flexibility, honesty, lightness and transparency, gentleness, dignity, and elegance, describe perfectly the inside and outside feeling of the building.

L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maximilian Gottwald

Project gallery

Stephan Maria Lang Architects
Office

Product

Wood

Cite: "L011 Shingle Residence / Stephan Maria Lang Architects" 19 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985062/l011-shingle-residence-stephan-maria-lang-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

