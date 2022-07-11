Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs

+ 46

Residential • Colegiales, Argentina Architects: VS arqs

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 6932 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Federico Cairoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk ACINDAR , Aluar , Artecnica , Blangino , Flas , Paraná 201 , Roca , Ruta 4 , Triangular , Trimble Navigation , Vitrowall Manufacturers :

Architects In Charge : Pablo Andrés Vela, Laura Schächter, Sebastián Vela

Collaborators : Flavio Becerro, Katia Fumberg

Structural Engineer : Carlos Calissano

Soil Study : AOSA

Plumbing And Gas Consultant : Ricardo Blas Sinagra

Electrical Consultant : Horacio Cetcovich

Builder : Warrior S.A / Juan Carlos Guerra

City : Colegiales

Country : Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building occupies a site of typical width and little depth (8.66m x 22m) in the neighborhood of Colegiales in the city of Buenos Aires. It is a predominantly residential neighborhood with a marked process of densification since a few years ago.

The project groups four houses and a studio organized in two blocks divided by a patio. Despite them all being different in their conformation and size, they have as a common denominator the way of entering through a zaguán that marks the transition between the inside and the outside, building an intermediate threshold between the street, the common galleries, and the dwelling private.

The common galleries and the staircase are positioned across the depth of the lot, proposing a route of changing lighting conditions and scale, to finish, on the fourth floor, in a glazed ceiling that blurs the horizontal limit.

This route proposes, both for its dimensions and for its strategic arrangement, places of community life that encourage social exchange between neighbors as well as expansions and diverse uses.

The elevator tower of textured concrete marks a vertical counterpoint to the horizontal galleries that go with the circulation and entrances.

Both on the facades and the internal faces of the common spaces, a metallic mesh was worked as a filter, forming several juxtaposed layers in the thickness of the envelope. The mesh is made up of fine steel rods. The flexibility of the material is used to build limits of different thicknesses and degrees of transparency according to the need and location. These meshes make up protection grilles, parasols, railings, and screens. Between the mesh layers of the front and back front and the concrete body, a space is left that allows the incorporation of vegetation as part of the language. The shadows projected by the facade system are continuously modified, according to the time of day, incorporating time as another dimension of space.

Delimiting the building under these premises allows you to think of a sustainable urban piece, without the need for subsequent additions that end up altering the city landscape.