Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior PhotographyOlaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior PhotographyOlaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailOlaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography+ 46

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Colegiales, Argentina
  • Architects: VS arqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  6932 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Federico Cairoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, ACINDAR, Aluar, Artecnica, Blangino, Flas, Paraná 201, Roca, Ruta 4, Triangular, Trimble Navigation, Vitrowall
  • Architects In Charge : Pablo Andrés Vela, Laura Schächter, Sebastián Vela
  • Collaborators : Flavio Becerro, Katia Fumberg
  • Structural Engineer : Carlos Calissano
  • Soil Study : AOSA
  • Plumbing And Gas Consultant : Ricardo Blas Sinagra
  • Electrical Consultant : Horacio Cetcovich
  • Builder : Warrior S.A / Juan Carlos Guerra
  • City : Colegiales
  • Country : Argentina
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The building occupies a site of typical width and little depth (8.66m x 22m) in the neighborhood of Colegiales in the city of Buenos Aires. It is a predominantly residential neighborhood with a marked process of densification since a few years ago.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

The project groups four houses and a studio organized in two blocks divided by a patio. Despite them all being different in their conformation and size, they have as a common denominator the way of entering through a zaguán that marks the transition between the inside and the outside, building an intermediate threshold between the street, the common galleries, and the dwelling private.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

The common galleries and the staircase are positioned across the depth of the lot, proposing a route of changing lighting conditions and scale, to finish, on the fourth floor, in a glazed ceiling that blurs the horizontal limit.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Image 36 of 46
Plan - 1st floor
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Image 41 of 46
Section A-A
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

This route proposes, both for its dimensions and for its strategic arrangement, places of community life that encourage social exchange between neighbors as well as expansions and diverse uses.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Image 37 of 46
Plan - 2nd floor
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Image 42 of 46
Section B-B y Section D-D
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

The elevator tower of textured concrete marks a vertical counterpoint to the horizontal galleries that go with the circulation and entrances.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Both on the facades and the internal faces of the common spaces, a metallic mesh was worked as a filter, forming several juxtaposed layers in the thickness of the envelope. The mesh is made up of fine steel rods. The flexibility of the material is used to build limits of different thicknesses and degrees of transparency according to the need and location. These meshes make up protection grilles, parasols, railings, and screens. Between the mesh layers of the front and back front and the concrete body, a space is left that allows the incorporation of vegetation as part of the language. The shadows projected by the facade system are continuously modified, according to the time of day, incorporating time as another dimension of space.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Federico Cairoli
Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Interior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Delimiting the building under these premises allows you to think of a sustainable urban piece, without the need for subsequent additions that end up altering the city landscape.

Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Federico Cairoli

Cite: "Olaguer 3136 Building / VS arqs" [Edificio Olaguer 3136 / VS arqs] 11 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985025/olaguer-3136-building-vs-arqs> ISSN 0719-8884

