We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS

AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS

Save this project
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS

AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Cityscape, Deck, HandrailAUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Interior PhotographyAUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Minato City, Japan
  • Architects: ETHNOS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  630
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fuji Sash
  • Lead Architect : Tatehito Sakruai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The AUBE Toranomon is situated in an area in downtown Tokyo, where urban renewal is ongoing, and many high rises are being built. However, in the close vicinity of the site are found many lower buildings. The architect designs to allow various types of lifestyles in this rental residential building to create a harmonious social connection between the residents and the city.

Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Image 32 of 37
Plans
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Cityscape, Deck, Handrail
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The project began before the COVID-19 pandemic. Drastic changes in lifestyle, especially the workstyle such as working at home increasing and the border between the living space and the working space much ambiguous, involve good and bad aspects. Reduction in both commuting time and environmental loads is certainly beneficial while making it difficult to separate privacy from a working environment, and physical and spatial issues. The architect, together with the client, has introduced a series of rental commercial spaces ''ESCALIER'' to provide a good balance between economic efficiency and a better working environment in a way well adapted and connected to the neighborhood. This residential project aims to enrich the living environment by being very open to the city to contribute to society. The name of the project “AUBE” comes from a French word, which means dawn. The architect hopes that the AUBE will light up the people and the city.

Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

In each unit of the apartment, public space and private space are clearly divided to provide flexibility for the needs of the individual tenants. The building consists of three types of duplex apartments, which are on the basement/first floor, the second/third floor, and the fourth/roof floor. The entrance of each apartment is located on the first floor and　the third floor. Inside the entrance space of each apartment, there ­is a space, which can be used as a living room but also as a space for remote working or as a studio or a hobby room, or even any kind of usage, which does not necessarily require privacy.

Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade, Handrail
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Image 34 of 37
Elevations
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The staircase within each duplex apartment leads to a space of a private character. The unit has a box-in-box structure. To provide a connection to the city i.e., the outer world, and to help transmit information, the entrance door adopts a transparent glass door on the first floor, and a wide-open folding door on the third floor. On the second and fourth floors as a private space, the façade is closed with a glass curtain wall, which harmonizes with other high buildings in the neighborhood. As a result, layers of public space and private space appear on the façade. While the closed private floor expands to the limit of the building coverage ratio, the public floors have front gardens and balconies where the green plants represent the sequence of the greenery in the city.

Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

By using a stair or an elevator along the atrium you can reach the common space on the third floor, and this void space provides light and wind to the apartments. The building has a wall-type frame structure so that no protrusion occurs in the interior. The structural wall in the middle of the apartment, from the basement to the second floor, serves as an important partition for the space as well. Due to the shade regulation, the ceiling height is limited to 2.5m but the beams are integrated into the walls to make them invisible, and the opening to the street side has flat pre-stressed concrete beams which do not bother the interior.

Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Image 37 of 37
Details
Save this picture!
AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

From the form of the land piece, the frontage of the building is divided into three units. The unit on the east side is folded because of the emergency evacuation space and the fourth floor is set back due to the sky factor regulation. To highlight the volume on the second and the fourth floors the curtain wall is sash-less. The architect designs a lounge and a meeting room as a communicative space for the residents and their guests. This is a project, which realizes a rich living environment and at the same time, it offers an opportunity for the residents to become connected to society while they live inside the building.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0001, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ETHNOS
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsJapan
Cite: "AUBE Toranomon Residential Building / ETHNOS" 08 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984892/aube-toranomon-residential-building-ethnos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream