We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Raintree House / Khosla Associates

Raintree House / Khosla Associates

Save this project
Raintree House / Khosla Associates

Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaRaintree House / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Brick, BeamRaintree House / Khosla Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardRaintree House / Khosla Associates - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chennai, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. On the southern periphery of the site stood a magnificent and ancient Raintree that influenced the spatial layout of this 4-bedroom house in Chennai. The tree, with its sculptural roots and the giant canopy, was a primary driver in determining the layout and design of the house. We wanted the tree to be omnipresent, so we created the entrance court around its roots and positioned the living room in such a way as to have direct views of it. The main compound wall on the street was designed with certain cutouts to accommodate some of its branches and roots.

Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Image 18 of 21
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Shamanth Patil J

The L-shaped plan of the house has a strong North-South axis with the living area assuming a central pavilion-like location with views of nature on both sides. The south opening of the living area frames the giant Raintree while its north opens completely to a linear Koi Pond and garden. A series of 4 sliding doors gather at one end revealing the Koi Pond and garden and dissolving the threshold between interior living space and the outdoors. The strategic orientation also promotes cross-ventilation and breezes from south to north, keeping the living area cool in the intense Chennai summers.

Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Brick, Beam
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Image 21 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Courtyard
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Courtyard
© Shamanth Patil J

The flow of public spaces on the ground floor includes living, dining, family, kitchen, study, and a guest bedroom. The family room spills out into an ample verandah that flanks the koi pond and north garden. The upper level of the house has the master bedroom, an open family area as well as two children’s rooms, each with views of either the tree canopy in the south or the garden in the north. The materiality of the house has large expanses of polished grey kota stone as the flooring is offset with walnut wood in certain bedrooms. Accent cast concrete walls in the master bedroom and stairwell wall complement the material language.

Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Shamanth Patil J

We wanted to lift the interiors with certain colors that would contrast well with the muted grey shell. We thus used Garnet and Ochre liberally in the soft furnishings and accessories. Most of the sourced carpets are handwoven in Saree silk, paintings are in Oil and acrylic by contemporary Indian Artists Rathin Burman, G.R. Iranna, C Douglas, Mahmud Husain, etc., and some antiques are sourced from old town Kochi. The decorative lighting act as the focal point in the house and is sourced from European brands LZF, Marketset, and Louis Poulsen. The furniture was largely customized by Khosla Associates.

Save this picture!
Raintree House / Khosla Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Khosla Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Raintree House / Khosla Associates" 08 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984842/raintree-house-khosla-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream