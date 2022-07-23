We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Lighting, Windows, FacadeThe Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Lighting, BeamThe Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam, Bed+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture
Vienna, Austria
The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott

“THE ROCK” is a new hospitality building designed for Radisson´s recently launched lifestyle hospitality brand, Radisson RED. The hotel, which is the first of its kind in the German-speaking region, can be found at both a physical and social junction in Vienna’s 2nd district. The semi-public building houses 179 rooms, an event space, a publicly accessible rooftop bar, and terrace, a courtyard, a restaurant, and a gym.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott

The site is situated in a well-visited area among a row of notable highlights along the Danube Channel. The design approach placed a strong focus on public expression and communication, resulting in an individual shape and identity. Architecturally, a complimentary tension exists between the facade’s regular raster of large windows and tectonic folding likened to that of a rock formation based on diverse influencing parameters.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Image 19 of 26
Ground Floor Plan

The folds follow site restrictions, permit light to reach neighboring structures and the street, and visually initiate the building’s lively interaction with the public. This exchange is fostered by an almost physical connection to the Schottenring metro station, directly in front of the hotel.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Lighting, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott
The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Image 24 of 26
Section

From the street, one can see through the lobby to the courtyard thanks to the ground floor’s transparency, emphasizing the building’s public nature and social intent. This concept extends upwards from the courtyard into the rooftop garden and terrace. The hotel´s urban, lively surrounding is mirrored by the 24-meter-high mural in the courtyard, acting like a visual anchor. The interior´s surfaces, materials, and the hospitality group's curated furniture selection merge Radisson’s design guidelines with Viennese culture.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Paul Ott

The glass house rooftop is a platform for further public expression, forming a dialogue with the adjacent street, the river, and the city. An additional “greenhouse” typology stands out as a clear attraction amongst the regularity and consistency of the neighborhood’s residential buildings, all having similar heights and traits.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Lighting, Beam
© Paul Ott

Cantilevering slightly over a row of windows below, it clearly indicates an exceptional space intending to interact with the rest of the city. The architecture´s notion is also transferred into the design of the top floor, where a lightweight, floating textile ceiling, unfolding tent-like into the bar space, blurs the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Lighting, Bed
© Paul Ott

The white, rhombus-shaped aluminum cladding, precisely folding around the edges, merges exterior walls and the roof into one homogenous volume, emphasizing the unified, rock-like nature. Gold-bronze, slightly mirrored windows extend outside of the facade, providing sun protection.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Paul Ott
The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Ott

On the inside, they become pieces of furniture on their own, having the height of a bench and becoming “living windows,” communicating with nearby people and buildings and encouraging observation. In this way, even the windows have a subtle way of connecting with exterior public space.

The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Facade, Windows, Cityscape
© Paul Ott

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Vienna, Austria

Cite: "The Rock Radisson Red Vienna Hotel / INNOCAD Architecture" 23 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984836/the-rock-radisson-red-vienna-hotel-innocad-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

