Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Idero

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, FacadeMies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, WindowsMies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 34

Houses
Tigre, Argentina
  • Architects: AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno, IDERO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  488
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Durlock, Weber, A.D. Barbieri, ACINDAR, FV SA , Gerdau, Grupo Salvatore, Ilva, Roca Argentina, Saint Gobain Isover, Sidersa, TUCSON, Tecnoperfiles, Ternium, Ventex, Vibrocom
  • Architects In Charge : Lucia Hollman, Agustín Moscato
  • Design Team : Ramiro Hermida, Rocío Medici
  • Execution Drawings : IDERO
  • Engineering : IDERO / Grupo Salvatore
  • City : Tigre
  • Country : Argentina
Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de Idero

Text description provided by the architects. The project emerges as a repetition model of a line of high-performance and energy-efficient industrialized houses that combine architectural design, precision engineering, and industrial capacity.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Idero

Almost all of the work is produced in the plant using the terms of government approvals and assembled on-site, accelerating work times. It is developed based on a system of rolled W bolted profiles that are then put together with the precast slabs and the walls with their respective installations that are placed with a crane.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Idero

Located on the outskirts of Buenos Aires within developing urban fabrics, the architectural space is developed by separating the spaces for collective use on the ground floor and the private ones on the first level.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Image 32 of 34
Axo 2

The lower floor appears as an indeterminate and flexible space where service spaces are towards the street and the most unfavorable side, to be able to open the visuals of the rest of the activities towards the garden in the background and the best orientations using the semi-covered as a method of sun protection.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Idero
Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
Cortesía de Idero

This arrangement is enhanced by the use of a structure that overhangs and that allows the perception of the structure to be reduced and thus achieve better interaction and continuity between its interior and exterior.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
Cortesía de Idero

The upper floor is articulated from the double-height as the only hierarchical element that divides a wing for parents with another for children, guests, and workspaces.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
Cortesía de Idero
Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Image 21 of 34
Ground floor plan
Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
Cortesía de Idero

The entire plan has mobile visual and solar protection devices, which generate dynamism during the day and at different times of the year.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Idero

Finally, a solar energy collection system is planned to be placed on the roof to serve as support for the electric power and heating systems.

Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Idero

AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno
IDERO
Cite: "Mies 412 House / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO" [Casa Mies 412 / AToT - Arquitectos Todo Terreno + IDERO] 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984789/mies-412-house-atot-arquitectos-todo-terreno-plus-idero> ISSN 0719-8884

