We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. The Netherlands
  5. De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant

De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant

Save this project
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant

De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDe Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Windows, FacadeDe Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, GardenDe Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Design Team : Glenn den Besten, Anna Zan, Carlotta Rabajoli, Wesley Leeman, Brenda Reid
  • MEP & HVAC : DWA
  • Cost Calculation : Rien Prins
  • City : Amsterdam
  • Country : The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcel van der Burg

Text description provided by the architects. Office to residential conversion. Once the head office of a national bank, now a residential tower and the starting point of a new vibrant neighborhood Westerpark West in Amsterdam. Elephant has turned city life inside out and changed the classic residential tower for good.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcel van der Burg

Designed for change with the Coreless circulation. A typical transformation would not have resulted in the ambition of high-quality housing, we decided to split up the core into four and reposition the elevators to the facade. Staircases are placed outside the terraces and become part of the architecture. The former concrete circulation core is remodeled to be used for bathrooms, storage, and technical spaces. Hence we called this new circulation concept Coreless and is now also being used for new residential towers.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Image 14 of 21
Plan - Ground floor

Residents share an elevator with just one neighbor per floor. When leaving the elevator, you enter a hallway with a view of the park. The hallway gives direct access to the apartment and their corresponding private terraces. An apartment’s terrace connects to all the individual living spaces. This makes the usage and configurations of the building endless. The Coreless concept results in a very favorable ratio between gross and net floor area. This also has a positive effect on required building materials as well as energy management.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcel van der Burg
Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Image 18 of 21
Elevation - West

The most sustainable meter is the one that does not have to be built. Huge private terraces are called “Front Gardens”. In addition to the new circulation concept, Elephant proposed three-meter deep terraces along with the building and a new full glass facade. Both elements enhance the apartment's quality greatly.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Windows, Facade
© Crispijn van Sas

The newly added terraces together with their functional elements; like staircases, planters, and balustrades, became the main architectural feature. The glass facade became less of an important vehicle of the architecture. This established the basis of a highly flexible facade. Residents were involved in choosing their configuration and are still able to change it now that it has been built.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Crispijn van Sas
Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcel van der Burg

Multifunctional integrated planters. Throughout the building, 120 trees are scattered over the terraces. Elephant wanted the trees to become one with the experience of the outdoor spaces. This resulted in placing the tree substrate underneath the terrace as the iconic tree-planter columns. The planters are developed in collaboration with vegetation designers, arborists, gardeners, and structural engineers together with the owners’ association.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Stadsarchief Amsterdam

The containers are equipped with the necessary technology to allow a tree to grow at height. An automatic irrigation system and a gardener take care of maintenance. This intense collaboration resulted in a green building with a proportional maintenance cost of just €30/year maintenance costs per tree.

Save this picture!
De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant - Interior Photography, Facade
© Marcel van der Burg

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Elephant
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationThe Netherlands
Cite: "De Voortuinen Apartment Building / Elephant" 05 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984776/de-voortuinen-apartment-building-elephant> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream