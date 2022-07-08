We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Exterior Photography, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Retail
Challans, France
Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Exterior Photography, Facade
© François Dantart

Text description provided by the architects. The Domino inserts itself in a distended suburban area, at the entrance of Challans in Vendée. The urban composition of the project is defined by the context. The project is oriented in a way to reveal the city’s entrance, the documents, and the great landscape. It is a project of a recapture of daily architecture.

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Exterior Photography, Facade
© François Dantart
Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Image 17 of 22
Site Plan
Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Exterior Photography, Facade
© François Dantart

The volume outcomes from a work of urban couture where flexions and orientations reply to urban interstices. The building’s first floor is fully glazed, with a generous height. The second and third floors are two volumes with a shifting offset, that allows the urban façade to stretch and show respect to the neighboring buildings.

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck
© François Dantart
Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Image 18 of 22
First Floor Plan
Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Image 20 of 22
Section

These horizontal volumes mark Carnot Street and suggest urban densification. On the contrary, the façades become thicker as they rise up to the sky with narrower glazings, giving a vertical reading of the building. Horizontality and verticality allow this building to reveal the “genius loci”.

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Interior Photography, Facade
© François Dantart

 The urban context leads the building to a material deletion for the benefit of an urban construction where founding, volumes, and details allow durability. Construction precision, the timelessness of drawing, and attention to detail serve the building’s longevity.

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© François Dantart

Urban, structural and aesthetic rationalities enable one to contemplate its future under the auspices of changes or restoration where overall lifespan is part of the environmental response.

Le DomiNO Head Office, Co-working & Shops / Atelier Ronan Prineau - Interior Photography
© François Dantart

Project location

85300 Challans, France

Atelier Ronan Prineau
