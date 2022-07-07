We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Ukraine
  5. ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio

ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio

Save this project
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio
Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Yevhen Kariev

ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, ChairТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Refurbishment, Buildings
Odesa, Ukraine
  • Architects: Sivak+Partners Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  74
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yevhen Kariev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Giandomenico Belotti, Marcel Breuer, imprese
  • Lead Architect : Dmitry Sivak
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yevhen Kariev

Text description provided by the architects. The gelateria had been open in Odessa for a couple of weeks and it was closed and the windows were boarded up. We didn't know for a long time if it would ever reopen. "ТАЮ" translates from Ukrainian as "I'm melting," and the menu only includes ice cream and juices. We were looking for a simple solution, simple materials, and one clear idea that would create and unite the whole interior. 

Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yevhen Kariev
Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yevhen Kariev

The name and the ice cream itself gave us the idea. The ice cream melts, the architecture of classicism melts and its massive decorative ceiling flows down into the smooth curves of the metal walls. Whereas classic architecture is subject to strict rules and rhythms, modern non-linear architecture and metamodernist design are devoid of strict rules and are more daring in their use of materials and solutions.

Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography
© Yevhen Kariev

The gelateria is in an old, historic building, which had a strong influence on the design and technical decisions. It is impossible to design without paying attention to the context. We were given ready-made, decorated ceilings. We decided to keep them and they became part of the overall concept.

Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Image 26 of 26
Floor Plan

The windows in the building would not open, and the large, beautifully decorated ceiling would not allow itself to be spoiled by the sight of the ventilation ducts. It would have lost the elegance and sophistication of the design. So we placed the supply and exhaust vents behind the metal waves on the wall. 

Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography
© Yevhen Kariev
Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography
© Yevhen Kariev

The interior solution of one solid metal wave had to solve not only the aesthetic side but also reduce the timing of the interior. A big find and part of the challenge for us was a very richly decorated traditional ceiling, which we had already received ready-made.  Our studio is not characterized by projects with this style, we like to work with modern design.  So it was necessary to make the ceiling not just stay, but become part of the concept.  The ceiling is the link between the interior, the house, and its history.

Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography
© Yevhen Kariev
Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Yevhen Kariev

One of the main colors of the concept is purple. It is this color that lights up the logo in the interior and the entire room, thanks to the multi-card reflection of purple, changes its appearance.

Save this picture!
ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yevhen Kariev

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sivak+Partners Studio
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentBuildingsUkraine
Cite: "ТАЮ Ice Cream Shop / Sivak+Partners Studio" 07 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984757/taiu-ice-cream-shop-sivak-plus-partners-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream