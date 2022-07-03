We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Holiday House H / Playa Architects

Holiday House H / Playa Architects

Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ForestHoliday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, ForestHoliday House H / Playa Architects - Interior Photography, BeamHoliday House H / Playa Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Luumäki, Finland
  • Architects: Playa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  148
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tuomas Uusheimo
  • Lead Architect : Tuukka Vuori
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. The lakeside villa is the holiday home of a Finnish family living abroad. Traditionally Finnish holiday estate consists of the main building and additional smaller buildings for different purposes: sauna, summer kitchen, storage space, and summer rooms for guests. Holiday house H gathers all the functions under one roof to minimize both the building footprint and the impact on nature.

Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Forest
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Image 15 of 19
Site Plan
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The design is a play on the archetypal pitched roof barn: covered outdoor spaces are created by carving them from the shape. The covered terraces each have a separate function. The eastern terrace marks the main entrance and is oriented towards the morning sun. The Southwestern terrace shields the main living space from overheating and extends the interior spaces in summer both as a sun deck and as an outdoor kitchen. The smallest northwestern terrace is the cooling-off space for the sauna and is oriented towards the sunset.

Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Image 16 of 19
Floor Plan
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The main living space consisting of the kitchen, dining, and living room is oriented towards both daylight and views of the lake. The more private areas consisting of sleeping and bathing spaces are clearly separated from the main living space and are oriented towards the forest for shade. The summer rooms are accessible from a terrace and can be left unheated during winter to save energy.

Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Image 17 of 19
Facades
Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Forest
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The building is a traditional balloon frame with wood fiber insulation and spruce cladding. The cladding will weather naturally to fade the building into the forest when viewed from the lake. Indoors the floor and the ceiling are of spruce and the walls are mainly of pine plywood. The natural materials form a calm whole that is clearly distinguished from the daily life in the city.

Holiday House H / Playa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Cite: "Holiday House H / Playa Architects" 03 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

