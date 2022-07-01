We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Landscape Architecture
  Argentina
  House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

Landscape Architecture, Houses
Cañuelas, Argentina
  Architects: Luciano Kruk Arquitectos
  Area: 160
  Year: 2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aberturas Nivel, Barugel azulay, Blaisten, FV, Ferrum S.A., Fábrica de Luz
  Project Managment: Luciano Kruk
  Management And Coordination: Melanie Chismechian
  Construction Management: Fernando Casaux Alsina
  Project Description: Ekaterina Künzel
  Construction Contractor: Constructora Correa
  City: Cañuelas
  Country: Argentina
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden

Text description provided by the architects. House in the Countryside is located on a one-hectare lot in the town of Cañuelas. In a rural environment, where the landscape presence of the Pampas plain is strongly imposed.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos
Location
Location
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden

Our clients are a couple with a ten-year-old son who enjoy living in the countryside and being in contact with nature and wanted to move to a practical and functional house, requiring little maintenance and with a stripped-back aesthetic that would allow them to fully enjoy the environment. They requested a house where the use of each square meter would be optimized to the maximum with the aim of building the smallest surface possible to accommodate the required uses: two bedrooms, an office and a social area.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden

The strategy arises from focusing on the interest generated by the power of the landscape of the Pampas plains. The omnipresence of the horizon, of the extension of the uninterrupted, infinite plain, and the enormous, immense sky, that occupies the entire visual space and is enhanced by the sporadic presence of some groups of trees.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden

The project is structured around the intention of enhancing the horizontality of the landscape, exaggerating it, by generating a completely linear house. Having a large plot of land gave us the possibility to locate and orientate the project with total freedom. We decided then, to generate the main façade completely oriented towards the north towards where each of the rooms that make up the house is turned.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden

The house extends into the landscape through a gallery. This gallery has a lower height than the interior of the house, which accentuates the horizontality of the project and, in turn, provides greater protection from solar incidence in the summer months.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, Windows
© Daniela Mac Adden

The south facade, on the other hand, is a more closed facade, with a continuous upper window that is interrupted only at the point of access to the house.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Daniela Mac Adden

The layout generates a large social area in the center of the house and groups the child's bedroom at one end next to the office (which will be used by him) and at the other end the parents' room. In this way, the private areas are well separated from each other, granting privacy to them.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos
A-A Section
A-A Section
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Door, Bench
© Daniela Mac Adden

Unlike previous projects, where the structure seeks to generate large distances between supports, in this house, a succession of square section columns located a short distance from each other on the north façade was proposed. In this way, it seeks to accentuate the horizontality of the project through the repetition of a homogeneous rhythm.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Daniela Mac Adden

In turn, the repetition of regular columns refers to the classic resource of the country house with its gallery supported by a series of columns. In this case, the columns are located inside the house, therefore a virtual limit is generated prior to the glass that frames the landscape that is perceived as infinite through the regular repetition of vertical elements. The columns structure the façade and their separation does not reveal the different sizes of the premises since their enclosures are independent of this façade system.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Daniela Mac Adden
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Daniela Mac Adden
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden

The vertical elements are also repeated on the south façade through a series of partitions that hold storage elements under the horizontal continuous window that runs through the project from end to end. In this way, the house is perceived from the outside as a horizontal artifact with a regular modulation that is interrupted only on the south façade by means of an oblique plane to generate access.

House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Daniela Mac Adden

Luciano Kruk Arquitectos
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
"House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos" 01 Jul 2022. ArchDaily.

