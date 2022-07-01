We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, WindowsLoft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassLoft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, KitchenLoft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Beam+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Loft, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Ana García, NeuronaLab
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcela Grassi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Auro, ComCal, Matter Barcelona, Xylacel
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Marcela Grassi

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this contemporary home springs from the need to reorganize its volume in terms of space. The original project lacked optimization when it comes to the height of more than four meters, as well as lacking hierarchy within its space. Furthermore, it offered no solution for storage.

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Closet
© Marcela Grassi
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Image 19 of 25
Plan - Before
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Marcela Grassi
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Image 20 of 25
Plan - Lower
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Marcela Grassi

The new project has been organized through three different interventions: Changing the position of the bathroom, placing a wooden loft in the bedroom area, and adding a large central closet. Like this, on one of the two sides of each volume, whose height has been divided, a different function arises. The result being that four spaces are generated that are similar in size and interchangeable with each other.

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
© Marcela Grassi
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcela Grassi

The central volume contains the stairs leading up to the loft, the columns of the kitchen, a storage wardrobe for outerwear and shoes and as well as a space for cleaning products. On the side facing the bedrooms, an access is found to the wardrobe and accessories linked to the studio. The organization of the household utensils and general equipment has been resolved by arranging secondary cabinets, attached to the walls of this central piece.

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Marcela Grassi
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Upper
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography
© Marcela Grassi

On the other hand, the mezzanine allows a certain disorder on the higher level, that remains out of sight on a day-to-day basis, such as the toys or the children's bed. In this way, order and movement are facilitated on the main floor which is of greater common use. It has been shown that promoting order in family homes contributes to a better coexistence in the environment and favours both hygiene and moments of relaxation.

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography
Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Interior Photography

The accordance in terms of materials in this project has also been studied from the beginning, exploring two mood boards with a different colour palette but with a common denominator of naturalness. Looking for breathable, hygroscopic and non-processed solutions, in order to favour the cleaning of the interior air.

Finally, the result of materials has been decided during the construction process, in order to value the natural light of the space. Special interest has been placed on touch and the sensations generated by each material, in order to allow a haptic perception, thus the final decision does not depend only on one’s sight.

Loft in Poblenou / NeuronaLab + Ana García - Image 24 of 25
Sketch 02

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Province of Barcelona, Spain

About this office
NeuronaLab
Office
Ana García
Office

