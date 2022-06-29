Kyvik House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. Kyvik house consists of three distinct parts held together by a rigorous exposed wooden structure. A compact two-story house, a heated conservatory, and a framed garden form an articulated whole. There are strong spatial connections between each part and the surrounding garden. Each room has been carefully studied and designed based on its function and has specific spatial qualities adapted to changing seasons and light conditions.

The house is organized on two levels with views of the surrounding landscape and the private garden. The floor plan is designed to provide generous social spaces within a limited area. The upper level consists of three smaller bedrooms and a family room for the children while the lower level has a master bedroom for the parents and a gallery-like living room. In direct connection to the living room, you reach the large conservatory.

The conservatory is completely glazed and the room is partially heated with underfloor heating and a wood-burning stove. The space becomes an extension of the living room and is used differently depending on the season. In the warmer months, it will function as the center point of the house where the family gathers for meals, where neighbors and friends meet for a drink, and where you do your yoga session in the morning.

In the winter, it becomes a place for contemplation. A room where you read a book by the fire and find privacy. The framed garden is an outdoor space where the granite rock creeps close to the house and forms a quiet and private patio with a stone-covered surface. Other parts of the garden become more open where grass, trees, and plants thrive.

The building is constructed out of a wooden frame with a facade of untreated high-quality local heart pine of high quality that will age beautifully over time and blend into the surrounding landscape. Internally, the load-bearing wooden structure is exposed at certain moments to enhance the spatial and tactile qualities. Windows are also made of heartwood but treated with a natural oil finish.