House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
El Paraiso, Argentina
  • Architects: Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos, Cintia Colazzo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Walter Salcedo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Sika, Aluar, IVANAR, Lucciola
  • Lead Architects : Cintia Colazzo, Adolfo Schlieper
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
The site. The site is located 180 kilometers north of the city of Buenos Aires on Route 9 in El Paraíso, which is located in the Ramallo district. The site is quite dominated by history with natural characteristics since it has two landscape areas: the countryside, which we think is extended to infinite levels, and the forest surrounded by millennial trees, which dominates a large part of the land, generating wooded landscapes.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
The lot, which has an irregular shape, measures approximately 192 meters long by 80 meters wide and has its shortest side facing the street. The first design decision was to locate the house. We decided to place it in the transition between trees and plains in order to have visuals of the two dominant landscapes.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
The clients’ demand. Our clients requested a low-maintenance home, with a large meeting space linked to the kitchen and a bedroom, thought as a place where they could spend their weekend days in contact with nature. In addition, taking advantage of the large area of ​​the lot for the domain and training of horses was also demanded by the clients. 

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Image 18 of 29
Croquis

The proposal. The house was thought of as a single volume with an elongated proportion. The two dominating areas of the project (social and intimate) were located opposite each other. The separation between both places generates an outside gallery, which has a direct relation with the surrounding landscape.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Walter Salcedo

The form of the house has a relation to the idea of relating visually to the landscape. This is why the roofs are inclined and generate direct visuals of the landscape. In addition, this roof’s inclination allows the collection of rainwater, which ends in a green terrace on the flat slab of the gallery that divides the two main rooms of the house. The excess water, on the other hand, runs to a free-fall system through gutters towards two pools on the open terrace.  This collected water is used by the horses to hydrate.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
The functional organization. The entrance is through the semi-covered gallery, with the option of being completely closed into two different spaces. The living room-kitchen-dining room is a single space with direct views toward the large grove of trees at the entrance to the lot. The other entrance leads to the bedroom suite with a wide view of the flat floor. The inhabitant has a relationship with nature every time, from the moments shared in the social space of the house, to those intimate in the master bedroom.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Concrete, Windows
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Image 20 of 29
Ground Floor
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Image 22 of 29
Section A-A
House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Walter Salcedo

The construction. To materialize the house we used concrete, seeking to exploit its sculptural qualities and also avoid subsequent maintenance through the years. The exposed concrete serves as structure, enclosure and floor and does not have any type of exterior or interior finish, attending to the telluric concept that we considered for this house in this location.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
The structural proposal is simple: it consists of slabs supported by partition walls and simple beams. The sloping slab allows for rapid runoff of rainwater from the roof to the central roof gutters.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
The furniture. The equipment of this house is resolved entirely in concrete. This has allowed us to have a single material language even within the home, generating a homogeneous whole that allows us to highlight certain features of functionality and maintenance required by the client.

House in El Paraíso / Cintia Colazzo + Adolfo Schlieper Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
