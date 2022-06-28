We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Calling Academy School / SALT Architects

Stellenbosch, South Africa
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nudge Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Calling Education is an NPO that was established out of identifying the need for affordable top-quality education as an imperative to South Africa’s restoration. Their first campus, rolling out their unique funding model, is Calling Academy Stellenbosch, which is located on a bucolic plot bordering the Polkadraai Road between Stellenbosch and Kuilsriver. The site was identified and set aside by the previous generation of surrounding landowners to serve the local farming community and consisted originally of six existing classrooms, a reception, and a sports field.

Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nudge Studio
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Image 22 of 27
Plan
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Interior Photography
© Nudge Studio
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Interior Photography
© Nudge Studio

As the institution grew each year with the intake of another grade, its accommodation requirements expanded yearly. With severe financial and development right constraints, the campus is getting shaped by fluidly adapting to the external factors that are at play whenever it's intersecting the given moment of accommodation demand. Designing this campus is therefore an ongoing organic process aimed at maximizing the quality of the learning environment, connected to the natural beauty of the site, at the lowest possible cost, resonating with their priority of quality education over the cost of facilities.

Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Nudge Studio
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Image 23 of 27
Section
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Interior Photography
© Nudge Studio
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Image 26 of 27
West Elevation
Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nudge Studio

The project is an addition of a new section to the original farm school and consists of many flexible functions unified under a continuous tiled roof and applied to create a renewed image of the place without making any changes to the original school. The functions are a laboratory, staff room, staff offices and amenities, an additional classroom, and a counseling room.

Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Interior Photography
© Nudge Studio

Extended roof overhangs and the use of concrete-block screen walls allow internal spaces to overflow and create a variety of thresholds between interior and exterior, the users and nature. The floors step down with the natural slope of the terrain, creating the required variation in volumes while the roofs remain on the same level.

Calling Academy School / SALT Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nudge Studio

Project location

Address:Stellenbosch, South Africa

SALT Architects
