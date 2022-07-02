We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture

The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture

Save this project
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture

The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeThe Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsThe Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Residential
Mermaid Waters, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, Facade
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. The Lanes Residences occupies a prominent corner location that is artfully used to mediate between high-rise development along the coastal fringe and domestically scaled interior suburbs of Australia’s Gold Coast. Four residential towers balance the urban link and landscape of Lake Unity, with a fluid architectural language mimicking land contours and vegetal growth.

Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Image 14 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© John Gollings

The building structure is expressed in its façade, with an exoskeleton of mitred vertical limbs in glass-reinforced concrete, rising to cradle each of the four towers and partially shading their faceted glass walls. Two 10-storey towers include ground-floor retail and commercial spaces (that will link to a future retail village), and two 12-storey towers host resident amenities, including a swimming pool and terrace, sauna, spa and gymnasium, a games lounge, and meeting room

Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Image 15 of 21
Plan - 3rd to 11th Floors
Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© John Gollings

The climate-sensitive facade design reduces the heat load across the towers. Each sculpted GRC column is directly connected to the internal apartment configuration, framing the apartment balconies, and protecting the building against sun exposure.

Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© John Gollings
Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Image 16 of 21
North Elevation
Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Interior Photography
© John Gollings

Further principles of passive design are incorporated into the building to allow the residents to achieve sustainable living in the sunny subtropical climate without the need for artificial cooling. This includes open plan living and maximizing the number of openable doors for breeze permeation, and deeply recessed balconies that provide shade and comfortable outdoor living spaces. The proximity of residential to retail will support residents to live more locally, reducing dependency on fossil fuels for transportation.

Save this picture!
The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
© John Gollings

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mermaid Waters QLD 4218, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Contreras Earl Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialAustralia
Cite: "The Lanes Residences / Contreras Earl Architecture" 02 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984370/the-lanes-residences-contreras-earl-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream