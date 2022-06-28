We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Vietnam
  5. SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae

SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae

Save this project
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae

SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Exterior Photography, FacadeSEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, FacadeSEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior PhotographySEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Stairs+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Store
Vietnam
  • Architects: Nhabe Scholae
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le, Tung Pham
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Unios, Cửa Nhôm Xanh, Luu’s Atelier, Ori Lighting, Trust Paint, Van A Chau
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Anh Cuong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Our renovation of SEESON’s flagship store is located on the ground floor of an office building on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street, one of the most important axes of Saigon’s heritage. The block, bounded by the four central streets of Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Huynh Thuc Khang, Pasteur and Le Loi, is filled with urban sediments, the co-existence of multiple layers of various eras, including French villas, Republic-era buildings, commercial buildings.

Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tung Pham
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Image 21 of 28
Plan -Ground Floor
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography
© Tung Pham

The architecture of the building itself is also emblematic of the Modern Architecture movement in South Vietnam in the 60s and 70s, characterized by the combination of concrete materials and a rational, solid framework, an interweaving between the language of Modernism and traditional brise-soleil details.

Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Image 25 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Column
© Hoang Le

In such a context, the work of revealing and creating dialogues, or the increasingly rare openings for the memories of the city to emerge, is the architectural intention of the project: to restore the original facade of the building which has been transformed by various interventions of time; to minimize interventions that would affect the main structure of the building; to use natural light as a main element in this mise-en-scène of materials that carry different levels of surface penetration.

Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Image 24 of 28
Exploded Axo
Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

Our motivation is to create a break in the urban space, using sound and touch, as we uncover a dimension of memory; to arrest the vacillations of light that is either direct or scattered, brilliant or softly sparkling, as it moves through jagged or transparent surfaces; to evoke the vibrations of the body as it moves through a dream world between the virtual and the real.

Save this picture!
SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nhabe Scholae
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreVietnam
Cite: "SEESON NKKN Store / Nhabe Scholae" 28 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984298/seeson-nkkn-store-nhabe-scholae> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream