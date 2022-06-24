We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, BeamHouse in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, PatioHouse in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Living Room, ShelvingHouse in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: São Paulo Criação
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  335
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Massimo Failutti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  REKA, Securit
  • Interiors : Casa 14
  • Landscape : Soma Arquitetos
  • Lighting : Reka
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Massimo Failutti

Text description provided by the architects. At a construction site before this, while seeing tons of rubble without a destination, was when I first used this technique. Each of the walls developed a different texture as we studied ways to build them. This surprises who walks by, and maybe makes them think about sustainability, which is evident in these rubble walls, that carry memories of the house that stood there once. They are living walls, full of information. 

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Beam, Courtyard
© Massimo Failutti
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Massimo Failutti
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Image 29 of 37
Plan - Ground floor
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Massimo Failutti
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Massimo Failutti

This project maintains the typical volume of the neighborhood. I pursued not only harmony for the space, but the rethinking and praising of construction techniques that are efficient, economic, and complementary, transforming those into poetry and providing the owners a constant pleasure of inhabiting this space. This was the concept for this project.

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Massimo Failutti
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Massimo Failutti

We drew the columns away from the corners of the ground floor. This provided a balance for the solid slab, which was made slender and without the need for beams, further expanding the ground floor space and giving the sensation of a floating ceiling. The columns are metal tubes filled with concrete, slender; they mimic the window frames, striving always for the lightness of the ground floor. 

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Massimo Failutti

The only concrete walls, parallel to each other, function to brace the whole structure and sustain the water reservoir. Between them are the stairs and a stained glass window, which provides light to the southern side of the house and cross ventilation. On the upper floor, the distribution of the rooms is a wide corridor running through the house from south to north. On the facade, an ample terrace provides enjoyment of the privileged view of the neighborhood.

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Beam
© Massimo Failutti
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Image 30 of 37
Plan - Upper floor
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Massimo Failutti

Cyclopean walls, generous for the vegetation to settle over time, support the steepness of the terrain. The electrical and hydraulic installations are explicit on the entire facade. Rubble, stone, wood, concrete, and glass. One material enhances the other. Some demolitions are essential, but most are a waste of energy, labor, and material extracted from nature, to return it to the environment as garbage. In this project, we avoided dozens of trucks to unload rubble and bring bricks from circulating through the city. We saved money, time, and pollution caused by diesel. In addition to this sustainability aspect, the house has photovoltaic panels and the reuse of rainwater

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Massimo Failutti
House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Massimo Failutti

Project gallery

Cite: "House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação" [Residência Rua Pombal / São Paulo Criação] 24 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984183/house-in-pombal-street-sao-paulo-criacao> ISSN 0719-8884

