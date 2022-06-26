We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Hungary
  5. Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsKőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck, Handrail

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Residential
Budapest, Hungary
  • Architects: epitesz studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Jankó, Nagév
  • Development & Construction : János Hajdú
  • Graphic Design : Submachine Ákos Polgárdi Lili Tóth
  • City : Budapest
  • Country : Hungary
Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz
Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz

Text description provided by the architects. The 44-unit residential building is the second one in the street we have designed for the same client. This presented us with the opportunity to reflect on our own previous project. Time is one of the key ingredients of design quality. It helps in clarifying ideas, simplifying solutions, and evaluating values. 

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz
Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz

We took the most important conceptual decisions from the previous block, and adapted them in ways that were applicable to a bigger building, and resulted in simpler and faster construction.

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz

It was important to create a similar, articulated mass as in the previous house, but we have reached the same effect by building towers of the same apartment schemes and simply moving them apart and building different height towers out of these units. As a result, we had a collection of really simple and logical columns.

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Image 34 of 45
Ground Floor Plan

We wanted to attach spacious outdoor areas to all apartments regardless of size or location. Loggias were logically placed on top of each other, enhancing the vertical articulation of the building while drawing a clean and logical thermal boundary around the interiors. 

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz
Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz

Materials are mainly simple and affordable surfaces due to the economic possibilities of the neighborhood. This changes in the areas where residents interact with the house - entrances, loggias, terraces - where higher quality wooden surfaces, metal meshes, and bare concrete are applied. The metal mesh surfaces of the loggias act like curtains, that allow for different transparency depending on the angle of view. Along with the reflections and shadows of this surface, this gives an ever-changing quality to the exterior shell of the house, while these surfaces were easy and economical to prefabricate and install.

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz
Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz

The result became a building that kept the qualities we preferred in the previous block and brought them back to a bigger building with less effort and complexity. 

Kőér 2 Residential Building / epitesz studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
Courtesy of Gergely Kenéz

Project location

Address:Budapest, District X., Hungary

epitesz studio
