Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura

Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
- Area : 287 m²
- Year : 2021
Photographs :Lorena Darquea
Manufacturers : ARCOMEX, Decori pisos, Friessen Acabdos, Taller de piedra
Lead Architects : Miguel Angel Delgado, Juan Antonio Corcuera, Mario Cerro, Daniel Diosdado, Julio Godínez
- Site Supervision : Mario Cerro
- Structures : Palomar Estructuras
- Landscape : Estudio Camaleón
- City : Cajititlán
- Country : Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Majaica house was conceived in the search for a unique experience of continuous contact with the context. With this objective in mind, we designed simple and symmetric volumes, which later will be divided by the surrounding context wrapping the immediate terrain.
The design program is based on 3 simple and clean blocks, 2 of them contain the private program (rooms). The third and largest holds the main core of the house, the public, and social areas, and is characterized by being the one with the greatest opening towards the outside. Through the search for openness and connectivity with the great weather, we decided to face all the buildings to the main core of the concept, the outside, and what better way to do it, but with a single-level plan. With this, we managed to bring a feeling of freedom and contact with the pool and nature. Creating an atmosphere of total comfort from the perspective interior to all its visuals.
The 3 spaces that comprise Casa Majaica are built on a base with the same characteristics in texture and outline, this reinforces the idea regarding the prominence of the chosen materials, which are maintenance-free, and with the help of time they will be able to evolve and change the appearance. of space creating a completely living architecture.