  5. Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura

Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Cajititlán, Mexico
  • Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  287
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lorena Darquea
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ARCOMEX, Decori pisos, Friessen Acabdos, Taller de piedra
  • Lead Architects : Miguel Angel Delgado, Juan Antonio Corcuera, Mario Cerro, Daniel Diosdado, Julio Godínez
Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Majaica house was conceived in the search for a unique experience of continuous contact with the context. With this objective in mind, we designed simple and symmetric volumes, which later will be divided by the surrounding context wrapping the immediate terrain.

Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea
Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

The design program is based on 3 simple and clean blocks, 2 of them contain the private program (rooms). The third and largest holds the main core of the house, the public, and social areas, and is characterized by being the one with the greatest opening towards the outside. Through the search for openness and connectivity with the great weather, we decided to face all the buildings to the main core of the concept, the outside, and what better way to do it, but with a single-level plan. With this, we managed to bring a feeling of freedom and contact with the pool and nature. Creating an atmosphere of total comfort from the perspective interior to all its visuals.

Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea
Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lorena Darquea
Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lorena Darquea

The 3 spaces that comprise Casa Majaica are built on a base with the same characteristics in texture and outline, this reinforces the idea regarding the prominence of the chosen materials, which are maintenance-free, and with the help of time they will be able to evolve and change the appearance. of space creating a completely living architecture.

Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 14 of 22
Model

0studio Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Majaica House / 0studio Arquitectura" [Casa Majaica / 0studio Arquitectura] 25 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984161/majaica-house-0studio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

