World
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii

SHED 2.0 / Studio ii

SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Exterior Photography, FacadeSHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ArchSHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column, HandrailSHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Beam, Patio, Deck+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Workshop, Offices
Surat, India
  • Architects: Studio ii
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :The Fishy Project
  • Lead Architects : Mitul Desai, Priyank Parmar
  • City : Surat
  • Country : India
Save this picture!
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Exterior Photography, Facade
© The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. Set in urban farmland - studios, workshops, shop, and other ancillary facilities for a designer mother-daughter duo was to be designed. With a farm on one side and a cowshed on the other - the site has a strong agrarian milieu. Taking a cue from this the project was conceived as an extension of this landscape and articulates a rather contemporary program with largely traditional spatial vocabulary.

SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Studio ii
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Image 36 of 43
Section
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Beam, Countertop
© The Fishy Project
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Facade, Arch
© The Fishy Project

The core program is further layered with forecourt, verandas, courtyards, and mezzanine spaces that reminisce traditional architectural terms from Gujarati language of an agrarian household like 'faliyu', 'otlo', ' osri', 'chowk', and 'maliyu'. The linguistic vocabulary imparts a richness to the architectural vocabulary. These peripheral extensions into the landscape make the spaces more humane and bring a sense of time that is slow and profuse. They also provide abundant possibilities for social and programmatic improvisation and infuse haptic richness to everyday tasks.

SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© The Fishy Project
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Image 34 of 43
Plan - Ground Floor
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Column, Handrail
© The Fishy Project

Through the course of construction, the project kept evolving with the client’s wish and vision – increasingly becoming more specific. The conceptual framework allowed the project to mutate along the way, becoming an improv architecture. The project even after completion holds enough bandwidth to grow and absorb any future changes in the initial promise of the project.

SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
Courtesy of Studio ii
SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Arch
© The Fishy Project

Cast in pigmented concrete and adapting to the existing trees on-site, the project lends itself seamlessly to the surrounding nature and becomes a part of it - being of the site than being on the site. The farm, the cows, the trees, the forecourt, and the project exist in constant resonance with each other exuding timelessness and equilibrium.

SHED 2.0 / Studio ii - Interior Photography, Beam, Patio, Deck
© The Fishy Project

Project location

Address:Surat, Gujarat, India

About this office
Studio ii
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopOfficesIndia
Cite: "SHED 2.0 / Studio ii" 24 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984142/shed-studio-ii> ISSN 0719-8884

