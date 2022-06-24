Ripple Greenhouse / Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

+ 44

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Text description provided by the architects. How to use the lightest action to build a greenhouse in a dense forest full of vitality?

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

The visitor center is a transitional space between the interior and exterior of the Garden Expo. After the crowd entered the exhibition area, about to enter various solid building volumes and large gardens, the solid building volume isolates nature from the outside. The large garden lacks shade, unable to provide a comfortable environment for people to get in touch with nature, both separate the relationship between nature and humanity. We consider the visitor center as an intermediary space inside and outside the park, facing a large influx of tourists from the city to nature. How to become a sedimentation tank that soothes the body and mind of the masses, let the masses slow down here, and get close to the surrounding trees.

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Let's first draw a perfect circle with a diameter of 84 meters and divide the circle into 60 equal parts. The circular outline connects most of the trees in the base and retains most of the green space within the base, while removing the walls. Exposing the beam-column system, the preserved trees can also grow through the beams and columns, lightweight design like a pavilion breaks the distinction between indoor and outdoor buildings.

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

The cladding material of the roof uses the common PC board in the greenhouse, letting the vision penetrate through the greenhouse and see the greenery of the woods. The overall structural system uses white galvanized square pipes. The cross-sectional dimension of each column is 12.5 cm square. An attempt is made to visually echo and integrate with the trees in the forest with a dense column system.

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

Save this picture! © Fieldevo Design Studio + Lin Bo Yang Architects

The average height of the surrounding trees is 12 meters. We define a large prairie square in the center of the circular base. The roof is 2.8 meters high from the human scale, it gradually rises radially outward to a height of 9 meters, forming a circular arc, connecting the central grassland with the surrounding trees. At the same time, it implicitly defines the inside and outside of the field. On the outside, the roof is curved with a reverse gradient arc, wrapped from the entrance plaza to the rear, letting nature become a scene in space. Connecting the relationship between people and nature, based on nature, buildings become the backdrop against nature and the masses.