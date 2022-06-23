Lab Office / The Lab Saigon

+ 22

Offices • Vietnam Architects: The Lab Saigon

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Do Sy

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : District Eight Design

Lead Architects : Thu Le, Naomi Nguyen, Hung Le

Contractor : TBD Construction

Spatial Designer Support : Tram Dang

Interior Architecture Support : Triet Le, Daniel Arce

Account Director : Phuong Anh Nguyen

Account Manager : Huyen Vo

Documentation : Tuan Ha

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Casual creativity is our approach to the office (and maybe even our work). It means approaching creativity with function, taste, and personality in mind (as opposed to deep philosophy). It's expressed every day: the trees, the activities we have in our flexible space, the work we do, our culture, positive vibes, parties, and productivity.

The office is open, so each team is encouraged to adopt a tree or two for soft privacy. We went to the local plant nurseries and picked out trees from about 40 different species. The trees are there for shade and company, but they're also an homage to our old villa office, with its lush garden.

A multifunctional bench bed takes inspiration from oriental beds to lend a local touch to an otherwise contemporary setting. The team eats and plays rest on the bench. Elsewhere, curated furniture collected from friends dots the space.

This is first and foremost a space by ourselves, for ourselves.