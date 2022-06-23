We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. Lab Office / The Lab Saigon

Lab Office / The Lab Saigon

Save this project
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon

Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Living Room, ShelvingLab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsLab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairLab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Vietnam
  • Architects: The Lab Saigon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Do Sy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  District Eight Design
  • Lead Architects : Thu Le, Naomi Nguyen, Hung Le
  • Contractor : TBD Construction
  • Spatial Designer Support : Tram Dang
  • Interior Architecture Support : Triet Le, Daniel Arce
  • Account Director : Phuong Anh Nguyen
  • Account Manager : Huyen Vo
  • Documentation : Tuan Ha
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Casual creativity is our approach to the office (and maybe even our work). It means approaching creativity with function, taste, and personality in mind (as opposed to deep philosophy). It's expressed every day: the trees, the activities we have in our flexible space, the work we do, our culture, positive vibes, parties, and productivity.

Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Image 21 of 22
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Do Sy

The office is open, so each team is encouraged to adopt a tree or two for soft privacy. We went to the local plant nurseries and picked out trees from about 40 different species. The trees are there for shade and company, but they're also an homage to our old villa office, with its lush garden.

Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Image 22 of 22
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
Lab Office / The Lab Saigon - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Do Sy

A multifunctional bench bed takes inspiration from oriental beds to lend a local touch to an otherwise contemporary setting. The team eats and plays rest on the bench. Elsewhere, curated furniture collected from friends dots the space.

This is first and foremost a space by ourselves, for ourselves.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2 Lê Ngô Cát, Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
The Lab Saigon
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesVietnam
Cite: "Lab Office / The Lab Saigon" 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984065/lab-office-the-lab-saigon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream