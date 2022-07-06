Aluminum Chains for Façade Cladding: Protection and Lightness

Façades don't always have to be opaque. Whereas in the past the only options were heavy and raw–such as stone and brick–in recent years façades have adopted an increasingly lighter appearance, with innovative materials becoming the protagonists. These give the building a different look, delicate and transparent, while still maintaining privacy and thermal comfort. Examples of these include polycarbonate, translucent sheets, perforated tiles, glass and even metal chain links, which was the chosen material for a building in Montpellier, France.

The project, developed by Archikubik, is an 11-story building in the heart of the new Port-Marianne district near the city's historic center and the main student campus. Composed of a double-skinned envelope system that creates a clear veil, the façade draws immediate attention, simulating subtle light variations. The external skin is made with aluminum chain links in brilliant silver, satin silver, pearl gentian and pearl purple, alluding to the project's main source of inspiration: sea anemones, which develop a symbiosis with other organisms with which they live in direct contact, benefiting mutually.

Developed by Kriskadecor, it is a system designed and tested to ensure a safe and durable structure to cover large surfaces, thanks to the lightness of the aluminum chain links. The materials make it possible to cover large surfaces with infinite creative possibilities, including pattern reproductions, logos and even high definition images. In addition to improving the façade's aesthetics, aluminum chain links help to significantly enhance the thermal environment within the building, reducing heat transfer from direct sunlight, thus allowing its ventilation. Outside, its solid appearance provides privacy. Inside, the transparency of the links allows for total visibility, generating impressive shadows that complement and enrich the interior of the building. Standard fixations are available, but you can design special versions for a specific design.

The innovation developed for this type of cladding is certified by an "Avis technique de Chantier Kley - Chaines metallique en façade", which officially certifies that a product on a particular construction site conforms to certain standards on the basis of an exhaustive analysis of its technical and assembly performance, and which is issued only for a specific project. The requirements to obtain the Avis Chantier include, among others, the Fire Safety Certificate: Bs1d0 Certificate. UNE-EN 13501-1:2019, profile calculation notes, supports and anchorages according to Eurocode, wind resistance experimental tests at 210 km/h in wind tunnel and conformity of anticorrosion treatments.

