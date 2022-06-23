Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON

+ 14

Coffee Shop • Toshima City, Japan Architects: CHINDON

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 97 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Kohei Yamamoto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : C.I.TAKIRON Corporation

Contractors : Houjyo-koumuten

City : Toshima City

Country : Japan

“Kusunoki-so" is a community space located in Tokyo that has been renovated from an old warehouse. This is a plan to build a new small cafe space on its first floor. Next to Kusunoki-so, there is a park, so we aimed to create a cafe that is open and easy for anyone to stop by like a "park shop".

We replaced the existing wooden sliding door on the front wall of the building with a transparent hinged door with good visibility. In addition, a part of the door is designed to move greatly inside the building. It opens Kusunoki-so to the city, and at the same time, its door fits snugly in the newly built kitchen space, creating a small "park shop" inside Kusunoki-so.

This movable door is opened and closed not only depending on the season and weather but also depending on the mood of the shop owner and the needs of the user. We hope that such exchanges through the opening and closing of daily life will create further "neighborhood relationships".