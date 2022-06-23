We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON

Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON

Save this project
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON

Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsKusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, BeamKusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, FacadeKusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Toshima City, Japan
  • Architects: CHINDON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  97
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kohei Yamamoto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  C.I.TAKIRON Corporation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kohei Yamamoto

“Kusunoki-so" is a community space located in Tokyo that has been renovated from an old warehouse. This is a plan to build a new small cafe space on its first floor.  Next to Kusunoki-so, there is a park, so we aimed to create a cafe that is open and easy for anyone to stop by like a "park shop".

Save this picture!
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Kohei Yamamoto
Save this picture!
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Image 14 of 14
Plan
Save this picture!
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Door, Glass, Beam, Handrail
© Kohei Yamamoto

We replaced the existing wooden sliding door on the front wall of the building with a transparent hinged door with good visibility. In addition, a part of the door is designed to move greatly inside the building. It opens Kusunoki-so to the city, and at the same time, its door fits snugly in the newly built kitchen space, creating a small "park shop" inside Kusunoki-so.

Save this picture!
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows, Facade
© Kohei Yamamoto
Save this picture!
Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Kohei Yamamoto

This movable door is opened and closed not only depending on the season and weather but also depending on the mood of the shop owner and the needs of the user. We hope that such exchanges through the opening and closing of daily life will create further "neighborhood relationships".

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kamiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 170-0012, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CHINDON
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan
Cite: "Kusunoki-sou Café / CHINDON" 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984016/kusunoki-sou-cafe-chindon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream